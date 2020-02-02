Sunday’s Baseball Scores

Barry 7, Ga. Southwestern 3
Brescia 4-6, Bethel (Tenn.) 2-5
Carson-Newman 18, Limestone 17
Catawba 12, Saint Leo 3
Coker 16, Chowan 1
Columbus St. 9, Barton 1
Concord 12, Wingate 11
Edward Waters 11, Bluefield 1
Florida Southern 15, West Florida 6
King (Tenn.) 13, Anderson (S.C.) 7
LSU Shreveport 10, Kansas Wesleyan 2
Lynn 16, Tusculum 13
Montevallo 16, Ohio Valley 3
Mount Olive 8, Queens (NC) 5
North Georgia 16, Auburn-Montgomery 3
Palm Beach Atlantic 6, North Greenville 5
Reinhardt 7-7, Lindsey Wilson 4-8
Rollins 3, Spring Hill 0
St. Thomas (Fla) 4, Nova Southeastern 3
Shorter 6, Miles 2
S.C. Aiken 20, Lincoln Memorial 5
SW Baptist 7, Christian Brothers 1
Tenn. Wesleyan 16-11, St. Xavier 6-2
Union (Ky.) 12, Alice Lloyd 2
UNC Pembroke 10, Shepherd 3
Claflin 6, Virginia St. 4
Lindenwood (Mo.) 12, Florida Tech 0
Virginia-Wise 7, Paine 4
Lenoir-Rhyne 9, Mars Hill 4
Eckerd 11, West Georgia 1
Delta St. 8, East Central 6
Lee 15, Urbana 7
Harding 5, Mississippi Coll. 2
Georgia College 11, Tampa 3
Warner 18, Montreat 10
Mobile 7-19, Midway 6-3
Ohio Christian 12, St. Andrews 7
Milligan 4, Truett-McConnell 3
Thomas (Ga.) 8, Faulkner 1
McPherson 17-8, Missouri Valley 7-5
Fort Hays St. 5, Metro St. 3
Angelo St. 10, E. New Mexico 0
Ark.-Fort Smith 13, Texas A&M International 2
Flagler 10, Arkansas Tech 7
NW Missouri 16, SE Oklahoma 5
NW Oklahoma 13, Pittsburg St. 10, 10 innings
St. Edward’s 9, Lubbock Christian 2
St. Mary’s (Texas) 12, Cameron 2
Science & Arts (Okla.) at Wiley, ppd.
Sul Ross St. 11, Dallas 9
Loyola (NO) 13, St. Thomas (Texas) 0
Oklahoma City 23-8, York (Neb.) 8-3
Clarke 11, Bacone 7
Concordia (Cal) 7, CS Dominguez Hills 5
UC San Diego 14, Concordia (Ore.) 3
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.