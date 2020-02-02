Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Baseball Scores

February 2, 2020 10:20 pm
 
1 min read
      
SOUTH

Barry 7, Ga. Southwestern 3

Brescia 4-6, Bethel (Tenn.) 2-5

Carson-Newman 18, Limestone 17

Catawba 12, Saint Leo 3

Advertisement

Coker 16, Chowan 1

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Columbus St. 9, Barton 1

Concord 12, Wingate 11

Edward Waters 11, Bluefield 1

Florida Southern 15, West Florida 6

King (Tenn.) 13, Anderson (S.C.) 7

LSU Shreveport 10, Kansas Wesleyan 2

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Lynn 16, Tusculum 13

Montevallo 16, Ohio Valley 3

Mount Olive 8, Queens (NC) 5

North Georgia 16, Auburn-Montgomery 3

Palm Beach Atlantic 6, North Greenville 5

Reinhardt 7-7, Lindsey Wilson 4-8

Rollins 3, Spring Hill 0

St. Thomas (Fla) 4, Nova Southeastern 3

Shorter 6, Miles 2

S.C. Aiken 20, Lincoln Memorial 5

SW Baptist 7, Christian Brothers 1

Tenn. Wesleyan 16-11, St. Xavier 6-2

Union (Ky.) 12, Alice Lloyd 2

UNC Pembroke 10, Shepherd 3

Claflin 6, Virginia St. 4

Lindenwood (Mo.) 12, Florida Tech 0

Virginia-Wise 7, Paine 4

West Alabama 13, Emmanuel (Ga.) 3

Lenoir-Rhyne 9, Mars Hill 4

Eckerd 11, West Georgia 1

Delta St. 8, East Central 6

Lee 15, Urbana 7

Harding 5, Mississippi Coll. 2

S. Wesleyan 8, Francis Marion 1

Georgia College 11, Tampa 3

Stillman 4, Voorhees 1

Warner 18, Montreat 10

Mobile 7-19, Midway 6-3

Ohio Christian 12, St. Andrews 7

Milligan 4, Truett-McConnell 3

Thomas (Ga.) 8, Faulkner 1

Lane 8-16, Tougaloo 3-5

MIDWEST

McPherson 17-8, Missouri Valley 7-5

Fort Hays St. 5, Metro St. 3

SOUTHWEST

Angelo St. 10, E. New Mexico 0

Ark.-Fort Smith 13, Texas A&M International 2

Flagler 10, Arkansas Tech 7

NW Missouri 16, SE Oklahoma 5

NW Oklahoma 13, Pittsburg St. 10, 10 innings

St. Edward’s 9, Lubbock Christian 2

St. Mary’s (Texas) 12, Cameron 2

Science & Arts (Okla.) at Wiley, ppd.

SW Oklahoma 13, Missouri Southern 0

Texas A&M-Kingsville 13, Oklahoma Christian 10

W. Texas A&M 13, Texas Permian Basin 2

Texas-Tyler 9, Tarleton St. 1

Emporia St. 9, Henderson St. 3

Sul Ross St. 11, Dallas 9

Cent. Missouri 5, Colorado Mines 4, 10 innings

S. Arkansas 8, Colorado Christian 6

Millersville 8, Ark.-Monticello 3

Mary 11, Okla. Panhandle St. 4

Newman 12, Rogers St. 3

Loyola (NO) 13, St. Thomas (Texas) 0

Oklahoma City 23-8, York (Neb.) 8-3

Clarke 11, Bacone 7

McPherson (Kan.) 17-8, Missouri Valley 7-5

WEST

Concordia (Cal) 7, CS Dominguez Hills 5

UC San Diego 14, Concordia (Ore.) 3

Washburn 4, CS San Bernardino 2

Dixie St. 7, CS San Marcos 0

CS East Bay 10, Menlo 1

Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, ccd.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|5 Populism and Political Economy: Looking...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy