Sunday’s Baseball Scores

February 2, 2020 6:21 pm
 
SOUTH

Barry 7, Ga. Southwestern 3

Brescia 4, Bethel (Tenn.) 2

Carson-Newman 18, Limestone 17

Catawba 12, Saint Leo 3

Coker 16, Chowan 1

Columbus St. 9, Barton 1

Concord 12, Wingate 11

Edward Waters 11, Bluefield 1

Florida Southern 15, West Florida 6

King (Tenn.) 13, Anderson (S.C.) 7

LSU Shreveport 10, Kansas Wesleyan 2

Lynn 16, Tusculum 13

Montevallo 16, Ohio Valley 3

Mount Olive 8, Queens (NC) 5

North Georgia 16, Auburn-Montgomery 3

Palm Beach Atlantic 6, North Greenville 5

Reinhardt 7, Lindsey Wilson 4

Rollins 3, Spring Hill 0

St. Thomas (Fla) 4, Nova Southeastern 3

Shorter 6, Miles 2

S.C. Aiken 20, Lincoln Memorial 5

SW Baptist 7, Christian Brothers 1

Tenn. Wesleyan 16, St. Xavier 6

Union (Ky.) 12, Alice Lloyd 2

UNC Pembroke 10, Shepherd 3

MIDWEST

McPherson 17, Missouri Valley 7

SOUTHWEST

Angelo St. 10, E. New Mexico 0

Ark.-Fort Smith 13, Texas A&M International 2

Flagler 10, Arkansas Tech 7

NW Missouri 16, SE Oklahoma 5

NW Oklahoma 13, Pittsburg St. 10, 10 innings

St. Edward’s 9, Lubbock Christian 2

St. Mary’s (Texas) 12, Cameron 2

Science & Arts (Okla.) at Wiley, ppd.

WEST

Concordia (Cal) 7, CS Dominguez Hills 5

