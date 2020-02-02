Sunday’s Baseball Scores

Barry 7, Ga. Southwestern 3
Brescia 4, Bethel (Tenn.) 2
Carson-Newman 18, Limestone 17
Catawba 12, Saint Leo 3
Coker 16, Chowan 1
Columbus St. 9, Barton 1
Concord 12, Wingate 11
Edward Waters 11, Bluefield 1
Florida Southern 15, West Florida 6
King (Tenn.) 13, Anderson (S.C.) 7
LSU Shreveport 10, Kansas Wesleyan 2
Lynn 16, Tusculum 13
Montevallo 16, Ohio Valley 3
Mount Olive 8, Queens (NC) 5
North Georgia 16, Auburn-Montgomery 3
Palm Beach Atlantic 6, North Greenville 5
Reinhardt 7, Lindsey Wilson 4
Rollins 3, Spring Hill 0
St. Thomas (Fla) 4, Nova Southeastern 3
Shorter 6, Miles 2
S.C. Aiken 20, Lincoln Memorial 5
SW Baptist 7, Christian Brothers 1
Tenn. Wesleyan 16, St. Xavier 6
Union (Ky.) 12, Alice Lloyd 2
UNC Pembroke 10, Shepherd 3
McPherson 17, Missouri Valley 7
Angelo St. 10, E. New Mexico 0
Ark.-Fort Smith 13, Texas A&M International 2
Flagler 10, Arkansas Tech 7
NW Missouri 16, SE Oklahoma 5
NW Oklahoma 13, Pittsburg St. 10, 10 innings
St. Edward’s 9, Lubbock Christian 2
St. Mary’s (Texas) 12, Cameron 2
Science & Arts (Okla.) at Wiley, ppd.
Concordia (Cal) 7, CS Dominguez Hills 5
