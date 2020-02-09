Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

SOUTH

Berry 7, Emory & Henry 4

Birmingham-Southern 4, Emory 1

Birmingham-Southern vs. Va. Wesleyan, ccd.

Christopher Newport 8, Ferrum 2

Huntingdon 6, Rhodes 3

Maryville (Tenn.) 9, Oglethorpe 5

N.C. Wesleyan 3-1, E. Mennonite 1-2

Roanoke 4-2, LaGrange 3-6

Sewanee 7, Brescia 3

Thomas More 14, Aquinas 1

William Peace 12, Brevard 5

MIDWEST

Goshen at Oakland City, ppd.

SOUTHWEST

Methodist 11, Texas Lutheran 8

U. of the Ozarks at Austin, ccd.

WEST

Cal Lutheran 7, Whitman 2

Lewis & Clark 8, Whittier 4

Linfield 7, Redlands 5

Pomona-Pitzer 6, Willamette 5

Puget Sound 7, Claremont-Mudd 4

