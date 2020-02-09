Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

February 9, 2020 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
      
SOUTH

Berry 7, Emory & Henry 4

Birmingham-Southern 4, Emory 1

Birmingham-Southern vs. Va. Wesleyan, ccd.

Christopher Newport 8, Ferrum 2

Advertisement

Huntingdon 6, Rhodes 3

Maryville (Tenn.) 9, Oglethorpe 5

N.C. Wesleyan 3-1, E. Mennonite 1-2

Roanoke 4-2, LaGrange 3-6

Sewanee 7, Brescia 3

Thomas More 14, Aquinas 1

William Peace 12, Brevard 5

MIDWEST

Goshen at Oakland City, ppd.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

SOUTHWEST

Methodist 11, Texas Lutheran 8

U. of the Ozarks at Austin, ccd.

WEST

Cal Lutheran 7, Whitman 2

Lewis & Clark 8, Whittier 4

Linfield 7, Redlands 5

Pomona-Pitzer 6, Willamette 5

Puget Sound 7, Claremont-Mudd 4

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority