Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

Berry 7, Emory & Henry 4
Birmingham-Southern 4, Emory 1
Birmingham-Southern vs. Va. Wesleyan, ccd.
Christopher Newport 8, Ferrum 2
Huntingdon 6, Rhodes 3
Maryville (Tenn.) 9, Oglethorpe 5
Millersville 4-10, Barton 2-4
N.C. Wesleyan 3-1, E. Mennonite 1-2
Roanoke 4-2, LaGrange 3-6
Sewanee 7, Brescia 3
Thomas More 14, Aquinas 1
William Peace 12, Brevard 5
Carson-Newman 8-5 West Liberty 2-2
Coker 4-7, Alderson Broaddus 2-4
Columbus St. 10, Florida Southern 9
Auburn-Montgomery 9, Embry-Riddle 6
Francis Marion 5, Limestone 3
Christian Brothers 10, Miles 4
Mississippi Coll. 11, Young Harris 1
Mount Olive 13, Lenoir-Rhyne 7
Newberry 7, Ala. Huntsville 2
S.C. Aiken 8, Shepherd 5
Shorter 9-3, Mars Hill 0-2
Spring Hill 6, Eckerd 3
Tampa 9, Post (Conn.) 0
UNC Pembroke 18, Lock Haven 4
West Alabama 7, Ga. Southwestern 1
Wingate 10, Palm Beach Atlantic 4
Glenville St. 20, Mid-Atlantic Christian 1
Goshen at Oakland City, ppd.
Cent. Missouri 9, Arkansas Tech 0
Missouri Southern St. 9-11, Mary 5-2
Methodist 11, Texas Lutheran 8
U. of the Ozarks at Austin, ccd.
Truman 5,Rockhurst 4
NW Missouri 9, Oklahoma Baptist 2
Ark.-Monticello 8-4, Augustana (SD) 3-9
Harding 5, SW Baptist 1
Cent. Oklahoma 7, Henderson St. 6
Ouachita Baptist 3, Newman 2
S. Arkansas 12, Missouri Western 9
Tarleton St. 12, Texas Permian Basin 10
W. Texas A&M 5, St. Edward’s 2
Texas-Tyler 11, Ark.-Fort Smith 0
Lubbock Christian 2, St. Mary’s (Texas) 1
Wayne (Neb.) at Rogers St. ccd.
SE Oklahoma 4, Northeastern St. 0
Angelo St. 5, Oklahoma Christian 3
Chapman 17, Sul Ross St. 3
Cal Lutheran 7, Whitman 2
Lewis & Clark 8, Whittier 4
Linfield 7, Redlands 5
Pomona-Pitzer 6, Willamette 5
Puget Sound 7, Claremont-Mudd 4
Colo.-Colo. Springs 3, Cal Poly Pomona 1
Dixie St. 15, Cal State LA 2
Emporia St. 7, CSU-Pueblo 3
E. New Mexico 9, Texas A&M International 6
W. Oregon at Lewis-Clark St., ccd.
San Francisco St. 6-18, Simpson (Cal) 5-4
