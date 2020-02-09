Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

February 9, 2020 6:58 pm
 
1 min read
      
SOUTH

Berry 7, Emory & Henry 4

Birmingham-Southern 4, Emory 1

Birmingham-Southern vs. Va. Wesleyan, ccd.

Christopher Newport 8, Ferrum 2

Advertisement

Huntingdon 6, Rhodes 3

Maryville (Tenn.) 9, Oglethorpe 5

Millersville 4-10, Barton 2-4

N.C. Wesleyan 3-1, E. Mennonite 1-2

Roanoke 4-2, LaGrange 3-6

Sewanee 7, Brescia 3

Thomas More 14, Aquinas 1

William Peace 12, Brevard 5

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Carson-Newman 8-5 West Liberty 2-2

Coker 4-7, Alderson Broaddus 2-4

Columbus St. 10, Florida Southern 9

Auburn-Montgomery 9, Embry-Riddle 6

Francis Marion 5, Limestone 3

Christian Brothers 10, Miles 4

Mississippi Coll. 11, Young Harris 1

Mount Olive 13, Lenoir-Rhyne 7

Newberry 7, Ala. Huntsville 2

S.C. Aiken 8, Shepherd 5

Shorter 9-3, Mars Hill 0-2

Spring Hill 6, Eckerd 3

Tampa 9, Post (Conn.) 0

UNC Pembroke 18, Lock Haven 4

West Alabama 7, Ga. Southwestern 1

Wingate 10, Palm Beach Atlantic 4

Glenville St. 20, Mid-Atlantic Christian 1

MIDWEST

Goshen at Oakland City, ppd.

Cent. Missouri 9, Arkansas Tech 0

Missouri Southern St. 9-11, Mary 5-2

SOUTHWEST

Methodist 11, Texas Lutheran 8

U. of the Ozarks at Austin, ccd.

Truman 5,Rockhurst 4

NW Missouri 9, Oklahoma Baptist 2

Ark.-Monticello 8-4, Augustana (SD) 3-9

Harding 5, SW Baptist 1

Cent. Oklahoma 7, Henderson St. 6

Ouachita Baptist 3, Newman 2

S. Arkansas 12, Missouri Western 9

Tarleton St. 12, Texas Permian Basin 10

W. Texas A&M 5, St. Edward’s 2

Texas-Tyler 11, Ark.-Fort Smith 0

Lubbock Christian 2, St. Mary’s (Texas) 1

Wayne (Neb.) at Rogers St. ccd.

SE Oklahoma 4, Northeastern St. 0

Angelo St. 5, Oklahoma Christian 3

Chapman 17, Sul Ross St. 3

WEST

Cal Lutheran 7, Whitman 2

Lewis & Clark 8, Whittier 4

Linfield 7, Redlands 5

Pomona-Pitzer 6, Willamette 5

Puget Sound 7, Claremont-Mudd 4

Colo.-Colo. Springs 3, Cal Poly Pomona 1

Dixie St. 15, Cal State LA 2

Emporia St. 7, CSU-Pueblo 3

E. New Mexico 9, Texas A&M International 6

W. Oregon at Lewis-Clark St., ccd.

San Francisco St. 6-18, Simpson (Cal) 5-4

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority