Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

February 9, 2020 9:42 pm
 
2 min read
      
SOUTH

Berry 7, Emory & Henry 4

Birmingham-Southern 4, Emory 1

Birmingham-Southern vs. Va. Wesleyan, ccd.

Christopher Newport 8, Ferrum 2

Advertisement

Huntingdon 6-3, Rhodes 3-8

Maryville (Tenn.) 9, Oglethorpe 5

Millersville 4-10, Barton 2-4

N.C. Wesleyan 3-1, E. Mennonite 1-2

Roanoke 4-2, LaGrange 3-6

Sewanee 7-11, Brescia 3-11, game 2, Tie

Thomas More 14, Aquinas 1

William Peace 12, Brevard 5

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Carson-Newman 8-5 West Liberty 2-2

Catawba 15- 10, W. Virginia St. 9-1

Coker 4-7, Alderson Broaddus 2-4

Columbus St. 10, Florida Southern 9

Auburn-Montgomery 9, Embry-Riddle 6

Francis Marion 5, Limestone 3

Christian Brothers 10, Miles 4

Mississippi Coll. 11, Young Harris 1

Mount Olive 13, Lenoir-Rhyne 7

Newberry 7, Ala. Huntsville 2

S.C. Aiken 8, Shepherd 5

Shorter 9-3, Mars Hill 0-2

Spring Hill 6, Eckerd 3

Tampa 9, Post (Conn.) 0

UNC Pembroke 18, Lock Haven 4

Virginia-Wise 8-8, Virginia St. 4-9

Bluefield St. 16, Voorhees 15

West Alabama 7, Ga. Southwestern 1

Wingate 10, Palm Beach Atlantic 4

Glenville St. 20, Mid-Atlantic Christian 1

Louisiana Coll. 14, Alma 8

MIDWEST

Goshen at Oakland City, ppd.

Cent. Missouri 9, Arkansas Tech 0

Colorado Mines 20-6, Fort Hays St. 11-5

Missouri Southern St. 9-11, Mary 5-2

SOUTHWEST

Methodist 11, Texas Lutheran 8

U. of the Ozarks at Austin, ccd.

Truman 5,Rockhurst 4

NW Missouri 9, Oklahoma Baptist 2

Ark.-Monticello 8-4, Augustana (SD) 3-9

Harding 5, SW Baptist 1

Cent. Oklahoma 7, Henderson St. 6

NW Oklahoma 6, Washburn 3

Ouachita Baptist 3, Newman 2

S. Arkansas 12, Missouri Western 9

Tarleton St. 12, Texas Permian Basin 10

W. Texas A&M 5, St. Edward’s 2

Texas-Tyler 11, Ark.-Fort Smith 0

Texas A&M-Kingsville 20-8, Cameron 0-4

Lubbock Christian 2, St. Mary’s (Texas) 1

Wayne (Neb.) at Rogers St. ccd.

SE Oklahoma 4, Northeastern St. 0

Angelo St. 5, Oklahoma Christian 3

Hendrix 7, Hardin-Simmons 5

Chapman 17, Sul Ross St. 3

WEST

Cal Lutheran 7, Whitman 2

Lewis & Clark 8, Whittier 4

Linfield 7, Redlands 5

Pomona-Pitzer 6, Willamette 5

Puget Sound 7, Claremont-Mudd 4

Colo.-Colo. Springs 3, Cal Poly Pomona 1

Dixie St. 15, Cal State LA 2

Emporia St. 7, CSU-Pueblo 3

Regis (Colo.) 7, Concordia (Cal) 5

E. New Mexico 9, Texas A&M International 6

Hawaii Pacific 8, Hawaii Hilo 7

St. Martin’s 8, Holy Names 7

W. Oregon at Lewis-Clark St., ccd.

San Francisco St. 6-18, Simpson (Cal) 5-4

George Fox 15, Concordia (Texas) 7

Pacific (Ore.) 14, La Verne 6

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority