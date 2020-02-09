Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

SOUTH

Berry 7, Emory & Henry 4

Birmingham-Southern 4, Emory 1

Birmingham-Southern vs. Va. Wesleyan, ccd.

Christopher Newport 8, Ferrum 2

Huntingdon 6-3, Rhodes 3-8

Maryville (Tenn.) 9, Oglethorpe 5

Millersville 4-10, Barton 2-4

N.C. Wesleyan 3-1, E. Mennonite 1-2

Roanoke 4-2, LaGrange 3-6

Sewanee 7-11, Brescia 3-11, game 2, Tie

Thomas More 14, Aquinas 1

William Peace 12, Brevard 5

Carson-Newman 8-5 West Liberty 2-2

Catawba 15- 10, W. Virginia St. 9-1

Coker 4-7, Alderson Broaddus 2-4

Columbus St. 10, Florida Southern 9

Auburn-Montgomery 9, Embry-Riddle 6

Francis Marion 5, Limestone 3

Christian Brothers 10, Miles 4

Mississippi Coll. 11, Young Harris 1

Mount Olive 13, Lenoir-Rhyne 7

Newberry 7, Ala. Huntsville 2

S.C. Aiken 8, Shepherd 5

Shorter 9-3, Mars Hill 0-2

Spring Hill 6, Eckerd 3

Tampa 9, Post (Conn.) 0

UNC Pembroke 18, Lock Haven 4

Virginia-Wise 8-8, Virginia St. 4-9

Bluefield St. 16, Voorhees 15

West Alabama 7, Ga. Southwestern 1

Wingate 10, Palm Beach Atlantic 4

Glenville St. 20, Mid-Atlantic Christian 1

Louisiana Coll. 14, Alma 8

MIDWEST

Goshen at Oakland City, ppd.

Cent. Missouri 9, Arkansas Tech 0

Colorado Mines 20-6, Fort Hays St. 11-5

Missouri Southern St. 9-11, Mary 5-2

SOUTHWEST

Methodist 11, Texas Lutheran 8

U. of the Ozarks at Austin, ccd.

Truman 5,Rockhurst 4

NW Missouri 9, Oklahoma Baptist 2

Ark.-Monticello 8-4, Augustana (SD) 3-9

Harding 5, SW Baptist 1

Cent. Oklahoma 7, Henderson St. 6

NW Oklahoma 6, Washburn 3

Ouachita Baptist 3, Newman 2

S. Arkansas 12, Missouri Western 9

Tarleton St. 12, Texas Permian Basin 10

W. Texas A&M 5, St. Edward’s 2

Texas-Tyler 11, Ark.-Fort Smith 0

Texas A&M-Kingsville 20-8, Cameron 0-4

Lubbock Christian 2, St. Mary’s (Texas) 1

Wayne (Neb.) at Rogers St. ccd.

SE Oklahoma 4, Northeastern St. 0

Angelo St. 5, Oklahoma Christian 3

Hendrix 7, Hardin-Simmons 5

Chapman 17, Sul Ross St. 3

WEST

Cal Lutheran 7, Whitman 2

Lewis & Clark 8, Whittier 4

Linfield 7, Redlands 5

Pomona-Pitzer 6, Willamette 5

Puget Sound 7, Claremont-Mudd 4

Colo.-Colo. Springs 3, Cal Poly Pomona 1

Dixie St. 15, Cal State LA 2

Emporia St. 7, CSU-Pueblo 3

Regis (Colo.) 7, Concordia (Cal) 5

E. New Mexico 9, Texas A&M International 6

Hawaii Pacific 8, Hawaii Hilo 7

St. Martin’s 8, Holy Names 7

W. Oregon at Lewis-Clark St., ccd.

San Francisco St. 6-18, Simpson (Cal) 5-4

George Fox 15, Concordia (Texas) 7

Pacific (Ore.) 14, La Verne 6

