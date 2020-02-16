Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

February 16, 2020 3:57 pm
 
SOUTH

Arcadia 6, DeSales 0

Auburn 14, UIC 0

Ball St. vs. Georgia Southern, ccd.

Butler vs. George Mason, ccd.

Cortland St. 12, Randolph-Macon 9, 10 innings

Davidson 10, Lehigh 3

Dayton 9, UNC Wilmington 2

Drew 3, Alvernia 2

Emory vs. Huntingdon, ccd.

FAU 5, Delaware 2, 5 innings, rain

FIU 18, Fordham 2

Florida St. 11, Niagara 1

George Washington vs. SIU Edwardsville, ccd.

Greensboro 9, Oglethorpe 4

Guilford 4, Brevard 3

High Point 3, Lafayette 1

Kent St. 11, Saint Joseph’s 3

Longwood 11, Purdue Fort Wayne 8

Lynchburg vs. Emory, ccd.

Mansfield 2, Assumption 1

Maryland 4, Coll. of Charleston 2, 10 innings

Md.-Eastern Shore at Mercer, ccd.

Marymount 6, Cairn 3

Miami 8, Rutgers 2

Michigan St. 10, Morehead St. 4

Millsaps vs. Huntingdon, ccd.

Navy 6, Georgetown 3

NJIT 8, Bucknell 5, 10 innings

Notre Dame 9, UAB 3

Ohio St. 10, Indiana St. 6, 10 innings

Penn St. 14, Monmouth 2

Penn St.-Berks vs. Cabrini, ccd.

Penn St.-Berks vs. St. Lawrence, ccd.

Piedmont 4, Roanoke 1

Pittsburgh 10, Iowa 8

Rhodes 6, Ferrum 5

Salisbury 12, Alfred St. 3

Sewanee 4, Carroll (Wis.) 3

Seton Hall 17, Milwaukee 1

Shenandoah 6, Misericordia 5

South Carolina 5, Holy Cross 0, 5 innings, rain

Spalding 8, Wis.-Whitewater 6

Stetson 8, Air Force 1

Tennessee 23, W. Illinois 4

The Citadel 15, Coppin St. 7

UMass Lowell 14, Canisius 4

UNC Greensboro 11, San Diego St. 4

VCU 8, Charlotte 4

VMI 5, North Florida 1

West Virginia 2, Jacksonville 1

SOUTHWEST

N. Colorado 12, Houston Baptist 5

Rhode Island 4, Lamar 2

Texas A&M 6, Miami (Ohio) 2

Texas St. 4, Stony Brook 3

UTSA 13, Quinnipiac 3

WEST

UConn 7, Michigan 1

