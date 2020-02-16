Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

February 16, 2020 7:22 pm
 
SOUTH

Ala. Huntsville 10, Delta St. 3

Alabama 6, Northeastern 3

Alabama 6, St. Southern U. 3

Alcorn St 13, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7

Appalachian St. 10, Gardner-Webb 1

Arcadia 6, DeSales 0 0

Auburn 14, UIC 0 0

Auburn-Montgomery 11, Christian Brothers 1

Austin Peay 13, E. Michigan 6

Barton 15, Mercy 5

Barton 9, Mercy 6

Bethune-Cookman 15, Alabama A&M 7

Bluefield St. 5, Notre Dame (Ohio) 2

Bluefield St. 6, Notre Dame (Ohio) 4

Catawba 12, Shippensburg 1

Centre 6, Principia 3

Chowan 5, Kutztown 2

Clemson 6, Liberty 2

Cortland St. 12, Randolph-Macon 9 9

Davidson 10, Lehigh 3 3

Dayton 9, UNC Wilmington 2 2

Drew 3, Alvernia 2 2

Duke 7, Army 0

E. Kentucky 10, Presbyterian 4

East Carolina 7, William & Mary 4

East Stroudsburg 5, Le Moyne 2

Elon 8, Delaware St. 0

ETSU 9, Toledo 7

FAU 5, Delaware 2 5 (tie)

Fisher 18, Anna Maria 3

FIU 18, Fordham 2 2

Flagler 9, Ga. Southwestern 5

Florida 15, Marshall 8

Florida St. 11, Niagara 1 1

Florida Tech 14, Spring Hill 0

Furman 6, La Salle 5

Georgia 5, Richmond 4

Georgia St. 9, Saint Peter’s 7

Goldey-Beacom 11, Limestone 1

Greensboro 9, Oglethorpe 4 4

Guilford 4, Brevard 3 3

High Point 3, Lafayette 1 1

Indianapolis 11, Hillsdale 3

Jacksonville St. 9, Missouri 8

Kansas 7, Belmont 6

Kean 6, Gwynedd Mercy 5

Kennesaw St. 11, Cincinnati 7

Kent St. 11, Saint Joseph’s 3 3

King (Tenn.) 11, Salem (WV) 3

Kutztown 7, Chowan 5

LaGrange 4, Birmingham-Southern 1

Lane 10, Stillman 6

Limestone 4, Goldey-Beacom 3

Lipscomb 5, Bowling Green 2

LIU Brooklyn 5, S.C. Upstate 4

Longwood 11, Purdue Fort Wayne 8 8

Louisiana Tech 10, Louisiana-Lafayette 0

Mansfield 2, Assumption 1 1

Marian (Ind.) 5, Oakland City 1

Maryland 4, Coll. of Charleston 2

Marymount 6, Cairn 3

Maryville (Tenn.) 11, MacMurray 5

McNeese 16, MVSU 1

Methodist 12, Bridgewater (Va.) 3

Miami 8, Rutgers 2

Michigan St. 10, Morehead St. 4

Miles 3, Lynn 2

Mississippi 7, Louisville 6

Mississippi St. 5, Wright St. 1

Mount Olive 8, Queens (N.C.) 2

N. Illinois 12, Boston College 3

N.C. State 11, James Madison 2

Navy 6, Georgetown 3

NJIT 8, Bucknell 5

North Carolina 5, Middle Tennessee 4

Northwestern St. 3, Wichita St. 2

Notre Dame 9, UAB 3

Oakland 4, Akron 3

Ohio 6, North Alabama 4

Ohio St. 10, Indiana St. 6

Old Dominion 11, Towson 0

Penn St. 14, Monmouth 2

Piedmont 4, Roanoke 1

Pittsburgh 10, Iowa 8

Purdue 10, Hofstra 9

Radford 9, N.C. Central 5

Rhodes 6, Ferrum 5

Rider 7, Charleston Southern 6

Rogers St. 13-7, Truman 2-0

Rollins 8, Bentley 5

S. Illinois 7, Jackson St. 2

Saint Louis 10, UT Martin 3

Salisbury 12, Alfred St. 3

Samford 7, UNC Asheville 4

SE Missouri 6, Louisiana-Monroe 2

Seton Hall 17, Milwaukee 1

Seton Hill 14, Coker 4

Sewanee 4, Carroll (Wis.) 3

Shenandoah 4-6, Misericordia 3-5

South Carolina 5, Holy Cross 0

South Florida 4, Marist 2

Southern Miss. 8, Murray St. 7

Spalding 8, Wis.-Whitewater 6

St. John’s 11, Georgia Tech 1

Stetson 8, Air Force 1

Tampa 9, Carson-Newman 5

Tennessee 23, W. Illinois 4

Tennessee Tech 11, Evansville 10

The Citadel 15, Coppin St. 7

Troy 20, N. Kentucky 11

Tulane 6, Florida Gulf Coast 1

UCF 10, Siena 2

UMass Lowell 14, Canisius 4

UNC Greensboro 11, San Diego St. 4

UNC Pembroke 8, Columbus St. 5

UNC Wilmington 4, Bryant 2

VCU 8, Charlotte 4

VMI 5, North Florida 1

W. Kentucky 6, Valparaiso 2

W.Carolina 7, Chicago St. 2

Wake Forest 5, Illinois 3

Washington & Lee 8, Averett 2

West Georgia 6, Lee 5

West Virginia 2, Jacksonville 1

William Peace 9, Hampden-Sydney 6

Winthrop 13, Maine 4

Wofford 5, Binghamton 4

Xavier 9, Memphis 6

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 4, Utah Valley 3

Arkansas 12, E. Illinois 3

Arkansas St. 8, Stephen F. Austin 4

Baylor 7, Nebraska 2

Cent. Arkansas 5, Missouri St. 2

Dallas Baptist 13, S. Dakota St. 2

Illinois St. 4, Little Rock 2

Incarnate Word 10, Bradley 9

Kansas St. 4, UT Rio Grande Valley 0

La Verne 10, Concordia (Texas) 3

Millikin 4, Hendrix 0

N. Colorado 12, Houston Baptist 5

Oral Roberts 4, Merrimack 1

Rhode Island 4, Lamar 2

Saint Mary’s 8, Sam Houston St. 7

TCU 10, Kentucky 5

Texas 5, Rice 4

Texas A&M 6, Miami (Ohio) 2

Texas St. 4, Stony Brook 3

U. of the Ozarks 7, Westminster (Mo.) 5

UT Arlington 3, Texas A&M-CC 1

UTSA 13, Quinnipiac 3

Youngstown St. 8, Houston 6

WEST

Arizona St. 6, Villanova 4

Creighton 5, Seattle 4

George Fox 7, Occidental 3

New Mexico St. 15, Texas Southern 8

Northwestern 7, Omaha 2

Pepperdine 8, Oregon 5

Portland 6, Nevada 4

Redlands 3, Texas-Dallas 2

Uconn 7, Michigan 1

