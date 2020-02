By The Associated Press

BASEBALL National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Trevor Kelley for assignment. Claimed RHP Reggie McClain off waivers from Seattle.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to Tucson (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Phillip Di Giuseppe from Hartford (AHL).

