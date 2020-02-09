Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Darvin Adams on a three-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Kiefer Sherwood to San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Josh Mahura and Brendan Guhle from San Diego.
AHL — Suspended Cleveland F Derek Barach one game.
ECHL — Suspended Newfoundland LW Trey Bradley one game.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Ranko Veselinovic on a one-year loan from Vojvodina (SuperLiga-Serbia).
