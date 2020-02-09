Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

February 9, 2020 5:00 pm
 
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Darvin Adams on a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Kiefer Sherwood to San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Josh Mahura and Brendan Guhle from San Diego.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Cleveland F Derek Barach one game.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Newfoundland LW Trey Bradley one game.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Ranko Veselinovic on a one-year loan from Vojvodina (SuperLiga-Serbia).

