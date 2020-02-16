Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed RHP Chad Bettis to a minor league contract.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brent Suter on a two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded LHP Tyler Gilbert to the L.A. Dodgers for OF Kyle Garlick. Designated OF Nick Martini for assignment.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned F Steven Swavely and D Eric Knodel and David Drake from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

