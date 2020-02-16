Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

February 16, 2020 5:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed RHP Chad Bettis to a minor league contract.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brent Suter on a two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded LHP Tyler Gilbert to the L.A. Dodgers for OF Kyle Garlick. Designated OF Nick Martini for assignment.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded D Andy Greene to the N.Y. Islanders for D Dave Quenneville and a 2021 second-round draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned F Steven Swavely and D Eric Knodel and David Drake from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

