Sunday’s Sports Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON REDSOX — Claimed RHP Phillips Valdez off waviers from Seattle.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Rymer Liriano on a minor league contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled F Kiefer Sherwood for San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Darcy Kuemper from Tucson (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Taylor Fedun from Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Julian Melchiori for the remainder of the season.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed free agent D Zach Bogosian to a one year $1.3 million contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Aquire F Ilya Kovalchuk from Montreal Canadiens for a 2020 third round pick.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Florida RW Kyle Neuber pending a review and fined him an undisclosed amount.

