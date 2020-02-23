Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions, Writethru

February 23, 2020 7:31 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON REDSOX — Claimed RHP Phillips Valdez off waviers from Seattle.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Rymer Liriano on a minor league contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Darcy Kuemper from Tucson (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Taylor Fedun from Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Julian Melchiori for the remainder of the season.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Florida RW Kyle Neuber pending a review and fined him an undisclosed amount.

