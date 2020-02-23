Sunday’s Sports Transactions, Writethru

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON REDSOX — Claimed RHP Phillips Valdez off waviers from Seattle.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Rymer Liriano on a minor league contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Darcy Kuemper from Tucson (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Taylor Fedun from Texas (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Julian Melchiori for the remainder of the season.
ECHL — Suspended Florida RW Kyle Neuber pending a review and fined him an undisclosed amount.
