Super Bowl Composite Glance

W L Pct. PF PA Baltimore Ravens 2 0 1.000 68 38 New Orleans 1 0 1.000 31 17 N.Y. Jets 1 0 1.000 16 7 Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 48 21 Green Bay 4 1 .800 158 101 N.Y. Giants 4 1 .800 104 104 Pittsburgh 6 2 .750 193 164 San Francisco 5 2 .714 239 154 Kansas City 2 1 .667 64 62 Dallas 5 3 .625 221 132 Oakland-L.A. Raiders 3 2 .600 132 114 Washington 3 2 .600 122 103 New England 6 5 .545 246 282 Indianapolis-Baltimore 2 2 .500 69 77 Chicago 1 1 .500 63 39 Miami 2 3 .400 74 103 Denver 3 5 .375 147 259 Philadelphia 1 2 .333 72 84 Seattle 1 2 .333 77 57 L.A.-St. Louis Rams 1 3 .250 62 80 Arizona 0 1 .000 23 27 San Diego 0 1 .000 26 49 Tennessee 0 1 .000 16 23 Atlanta 0 2 .000 47 68 Carolina 0 2 .000 39 56 Cincinnati 0 2 .000 37 46 Buffalo 0 4 .000 73 139 Minnesota 0 4 .000 34 95

