Super Bowl Play-by-Play

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Play-by-play of the 2020 Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs:

FIRST QUARTER

San Francisco won coin toss, elected to kick off.

Kansas City

M.Wishnowsky kicks 68 yards from SF 35 to KC -3. M.Hardman to KC 26 for 29 yards (J.Ward; D.Reed Jr.).

1-10-KC 26 (14:54) (Shotgun) Dam.Williams right end to KC 33 for 7 yards (D.Greenlaw).

2-3-KC 33(14:12) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Dam.Williams (N.Bosa).

3-3-KC 33 (14:08) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Dam.Williams.

4-3-KC 33 (14:05) (Punt formation) D.Colquitt punts 49 yards to SF 18, Center-J.Winchester. R.James Jr. MUFFS catch, and recovers at SF 18. R.James Jr. to SF 18 for no gain (B.Pringle).

San Francisco

1-10-SF18 (13:55) T.Coleman right end to SF 17 for -1 yards (D.Nnadi).

2-11-SF17 (13:18) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 28 for 11 yards (D.Sorensen).

1-10-SF28 (12:33) (Shotgun) D.Samuel right end pushed ob at KC 40 for 32 yards (T.Mathieu).

1-10-KC40 (11:51) (Shotgun) T.Coleman left end to KC 33 for 7 yards (D.Wilson; C.Ward).

2-3-KC33 (11:09) T.Coleman left guard to KC 32 for 1 yard (R.Ragland).

3-2-KC32 (10:26) (Shotgun) D.Samuel scrambles left guard to KC 25 for 7 yards (A.Hitchens).

1-10-KC25 (9:38) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to R.Mostert to KC 23 for 2 yards (M.Pennel; T.Suggs).

2-8-KC23 (8:57) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to KC 25 for -2 yards (B.Breeland, A.Hitchens).

3-10-KC25 (8:12) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to J.Wilson. PENALTY on KC-F.Clark, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at KC25 – No Play.

3-5-KC20 (8:07) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to G.Kittle (M.Pennel).

4-5-KC20 (8:02) (Field Goal formation) R.Gould 38 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

Drive: 10 plays, 57 yards in 5:58

SAN FRANCISCO 3, KANSAS CITY 0

Kansas City

M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1-10-KC25 (7:57) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to KC 34 for 9 yards (J.Ward; F.Warner).

2-1-KC34 (7:18) (Shotgun) Dam.Williams left guard to KC 36 for 2 yards (S.Day; D.Buckner).

1-10-KC36 (6:45) (Shotgun) P.Mahomo SUPER02es pass short right to T.Hill to KC 44 for 8 yards (J.Ward; K.Williams).

2-2-KC44 (6:03) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Dam.Williams. Penalty on KC-E.Fisher, Ineligible Downfield Pass, declined.

3-2-KC44 (5:57) (Shotgun) Dam.Williams left guard to KC 49 for 5 yards (F.Warner).

1-10-KC49 (5:22) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to SF 42 for 9 yards (J.Tartt).

2-1-SF42 (4:47) Dam.Williams right guard to SF 28 for 14 yards (R.Sherman).

1-10-SF28 (4:06) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill pushed ob at SF 25 for 3 yards (F.Warner).

2-7-SF 25 (3:32) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to SF 14 for 11 yards (J.Ward). Penalty on SF-E.Mitchell, Defensive Offside, declined.

1-10-SF14 (3:08) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at SF 15 for -1 yards (D.Buckner).

2-11-SF15 (2:27) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Hill.

3-11-SF15 (2:22) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to SF 3 for 12 yards (J.Ward). FUMBLES (J.Ward), ball out of bounds at SF 5.

4-1-SF5 (1:57) Direct snap to Dam.Williams. Dam.Williams up the middle to SF 1 for 4 yards.

1-G-SF1 (1:14) (Shotgun) D.Thompson left guard to SF 1 for no gain (A.Armstead).

2-G-SF1 (:35) C.Erving reported in as eligible. P.Mahomes right end for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.

Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards in 7:26

KANSAS CITY 7, SAN FRANCISCO 3

San Francisco

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1-10-SF-25 (:31) J.Garoppolo pass deep right to E.Sanders to SF 43 for 18 yards (B.Breeland).

___

SECOND QUARTER San Francisco

1-10-SF43 (15:00) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to SF 41 for -2 yards (B.Breeland).

2-12-SF41 (14:15) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass deep right intended for D.Samuel INTERCEPTED by B.Breeland [M.Pennel] at KC 43. B.Breeland ran ob at KC 45 for 2 yards.

Kansas City

1-10-KC44 (14:08) P.Mahomes pass deep left to S.Watkins to SF 28 for 28 yards (E.Moseley) [N.Bosa].

1-10-SF28 (13:26) (Shotgun) PENALTY on KC-L.Duvernay-Tardif, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at SF 28 – No Play.

1-15-SF33 (13:07) (Shotgun) PENALTY on SF-S.Thomas, Neutral Zone Infraction, 5 yards, enforced at SF 33 – No Play.

1-10-SF28 (13:03) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to SF 26 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw).

2-8-SF26 (12:30) Dam.Williams up the middle to SF 23 for 3 yards (N.Bosa).

3-5-SF23 (11:49) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to S.Watkins to SF 19 for 4 yards (E.Moseley).

4-1-SF19 (11:04) (Shotgun) Dam.Williams right end ran ob at SF 16 for 3 yards (J.Tartt).

1-10-SF16 (10:29) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to Dam.Williams.

2-10-SF16 (10:23) (Shotgun) Dam.Williams right tackle to SF 13 for 3 yards (D.Buckner).

3-7-SF13 (9:41) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to D.Thompson (T.Moore).

4-7-SF13 (9:36) (Field Goal formation) H.Butker 31 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.

Drive: 9 plays, 44 yards in 4:36

KANSAS CITY 10, SAN FRANCISCO 3

San Francisco

H.Butker kicks 58 yards from KC 35 to SF 7. R.James Jr. to SF 20 for 13 yards (D.O’Daniel).

1-10-SF20 (9:26) R.Mostert right tackle to SF 21 for 1 yard (A.Hitchens; D.Nnadi).

2-9-SF21 (8:42) R.Mostert left end pushed ob at SF 30 for 9 yards (A.Hitchens; T.Mathieu).

1-10-SF30 (8:09) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to D.Samuel to SF 46 for 16 yards (T.Mathieu).

1-10-SF46 (7:19) (Shotgun) R.Mostert right tackle to KC 43 for 11 yards (B.Breeland).

1-10-KC43 (6:41) T.Coleman left tackle to KC 26 for 17 yards (T.Mathieu).

1-10-KC26 (5:55) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to D.Samuel to KC 15 for 11 yards (B.Breeland; D.Sorensen).

1-10-KC15 (5:13) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Juszczyk for 15 yards, TOUCHDOWN. R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

Drive: 7 plays, 80 yards in 4:27

KANSAS CITY 10, SAN FRANCISCO 10

Kansas City

M.Wishnowsky kicks 60 yards from SF 35 to KC 5. M.Hardman to KC 19 for 14 yards (E.Lee).

1-10-KC19 (4:59) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to Dam.Williams ran ob at KC 29 for 10 yards (J.Ward).

1-10-KC29 (4:27) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to B.Bell to KC 38 for 9 yards (E.Moseley).

2-1-KC38 (3:49) (Shotgun) Dam.Williams left guard to KC 42 for 4 yards (D.Ford; D.Greenlaw).

1-10-KC42 (3:08) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to SF 48 for 10 yards (J.Ward).

1-10-SF48 (2:27) (Shotgun) Dam.Williams up the middle to SF 46 for 2 yards (K.Williams).

TWO MINUTE WARNING

2-8-SF-46 (2:00) M.Hardman right end ran ob at KC 48 for -6 yards (F.Warner).

3-14-KC48 (1:53) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to Dam.Williams to KC 49 for 1 yard (J.Tartt).

4-13-KC49 (1:08) (Punt formation) D.Colquitt punts 51 yards to end zone, Center-J.Winchester, Touchback.

San Francisco

1-10-SF20 (:59) (Shotgun) R.Mostert left tackle to SF 23 for 3 yards (K.Fuller, T.Suggs).

2-7-SF23 (:26) (Shotgun) R.Mostert left guard to SF 25 for 2 yards (T.Kpassagnon).

3-5-SF25 (:20) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to J.Wilson to SF 45 for 20 yards (K.Fuller; T.Suggs).

1-10-SF45 (:14) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass deep right to G.Kittle to KC 13 for 42 yards (D.Sorensen). PENALTY on SF-G.Kittle, Offensive Pass Interference, 10 yards, enforced at SF 45 – No Play.

1-20-SF35 (:06) J.Garoppolo kneels to SF 34 for -1 yards.

END QUARTER

KANSAS CITY 10, SAN FRANCISCO 10

___

THIRD QUARTER San Francisco

H.Butker kicks 63 yards from KC 35 to SF 2. R.James Jr. to SF 16 for 14 yards (B.Pringle).

1-10-SF16 (14:56) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to E.Sanders to SF 21 for 5 yards (D.Wilson).

2-5-SF21 (14:18) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to E.Sanders to SF 36 for 15 yards (T.Mathieu).

1-10-SF36 (13:37) D.Samuel left end pushed ob at 50 for 14 yards (D.Sorensen).

1-10-50 (13:14) (Shotgun) T.Coleman left end pushed ob at KC 46 for 4 yards (D.Nnadi).

2-6-KC46 (12:36) J.Garoppolo pass short left to K.Juszczyk to KC 32 for 14 yards (C.Ward).

1-10-KC32 (11:59) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to KC 27 for 5 yards (D.Sorensen).

2-5-KC27 (11:14) (Shotgun) R.Mostert left end to KC 27 for no gain (D.Wilson).

3-5-KC27 (10:28) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to T.Coleman to KC 24 for 3 yards (B.Breeland).

4-2-KC24 (9:34) (Field Goal formation) R.Gould 42 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards in 5:31

SAN FRANCISCO 13, KANSAS CITY 10

Kansas City

M.Wishnowsky kicks 62 yards from SF 35 to KC 3. M.Hardman to KC 18 for 15 yards (A.Witherspoon; E.Lee). PENALTY on KC-B.Pringle, Offensive Holding, 9 yards, enforced at KC 18.

1-10-KC9 (9:23) P.Mahomes pass short right to S.Watkins to KC 28 for 19 yards (J.Tartt; D.Buckner).

1-10-KC28 (8:40) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 32 for 4 yards (R.Sherman; D.Greenlaw).

2-6-KC32 (8:06) Dam.Williams right tackle to KC 37 for no gain (F.Warner).

3-6-KC32 (7:25) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to S.Watkins to KC 41 for 9 yards.

1-10-KC41 (7:02) (Shotgun) Dam.Williams up the middle to KC 46 for 5 yards.

2-5-KC46 (6:21) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 37 for -9 yards (N.Bosa). FUMBLES (N.Bosa), and recovers at KC 39.

3-12-KC39 (5:36) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass deep right intended for T.Hill INTERCEPTED by F.Warner at SF 43. F.Warner to SF 45 for 2 yards (T.Hill)

San Francisco

1-10-SF45 (5:23) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to D.Samuel to KC 39 for 16 yards (B.Breeland).

1-10-KC39 (4:42) R.Mostert right guard to KC 37 for 2 yards (K.Saunders).

2-8-KC37 (4:03) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to E.Sanders.

3-8-KC37 J.Garoppolo pass short middle to K.Bourne to KC 11 for 26 yards (C.Ward).

1-10-KC11 (3:21) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to K.Juszczyk to KC 1 for 10 yards (A.Hitchens).

1-G-KC1 (2:40) R.Mostert right guard for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

Drive: 6 plays, 55 yards in 2:48

SAN FRANCISCO 20, KANSAS CITY 10

Kansas City

M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1-10-KC25 (2:35) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.

2-10-KC25 (2:28) (Shotgun) Dam.Williams up the middle to KC 30 for 5 yards (K.Williams).

3-5-KC30 (1:47) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles right end pushed ob at KC 35 for 5 yards (D.Buckner).

1-10-KC35 (1:10) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to S.Watkins.

2-10-KC35 (1:06) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 44 for 9 yards (F.Warner).

3-1-KC44 (:30) (Shotgun) Direct snap to T.Kelce. T.Kelce right tackle to KC 46 for 2 yards (F.Warner).

END QUARTER

SAN FRANCISCO 20, KANSAS CITY 10

___

FOURTH QUARTER Kansas City

1-10-KC46 (15:00) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill (K.Alexander).

2-10-KC46 (14:53) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at SF 40 for 14 yards (E.Moseley).

1-10-SF40 (14:24) P.Mahomes pass short left to Dam.Williams to SF 27 for 13 yards (K.Alexander).

1-10-SF27 (13:33) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at SF 36 for -9 yards (D.Buckner).

2-19-SF36 (12:51) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles up the middle to SF 23 for 13 yards (J.Ward).

3-6-SF23 (12:04) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle intended for T.Hill INTERCEPTED by T.Moore at SF 13. T.Moore to SF 20 for 7 yards (S.Watkins).

San Francisco

1-10-SF20 (11:57) R.Mostert right tackle to SF 26 for 6 yards (R.Ragland; D.Wilson).

2-4-SF26 (11:18) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle to SF 38 for 12 yards (D.Sorensen).

1-10-SF38 (10:37) R.Mostert left guard to SF 39 for 1 yard (D.Sorensen).

2-9-SF39 (9:52) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel [A.Hitchens].

3-9-SF39 (9:47) (Shotgun) PENALTY on SF-J.Staley, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at SF 39 – No Play.

3-14-SF34 (9:47) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo scrambles right end pushed ob at SF 37 for 3 yards (R.Fenton).

4-11-SF37 (9:01) (Punt formation) M.Wishnowsky punts 46 yards to KC 17, Center-K.Nelson, fair catch by M.Hardman.

Kansas City

1-10-KC17 (8:53) (Shotgun) Dam.Williams right end pushed ob at KC 20 for 3 yards (R.Sherman).

2-7-KC20 (8:33) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles left end pushed ob at KC 29 for 9 yards (K.Williams).

1-10-KC29 (8:12) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill to KC 38 for 9 yards (E.Moseley).

2-1-KC38 (7:50) (No Huddle, Shotgun) Dam.Williams up the middle to KC 40 for 2 yards (F.Warner; N.Bosa).

1-10-KC40 (7:26) (No Huddle, Shotgun) PENALTY on KC-L.Duvernay-Tardif, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at KC 40 – No Play.

1-15-KC35 (7:23) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Hill (E.Moseley).

2-15-KC35 (7:17) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete to the right to T.Hill (E.Moseley) after challenge.

3-15-KC35 (7:13) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Hill to SF 21 for 44 yards (J.Ward) [D.Buckner].

1-10-SF21 (6:35) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.

2-10-SF21 (6:30) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to D.Robinson [A.Armstead].

3-10-SF21 (6:23) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Kelce. PENALTY on SF-T.Moore, Defensive Pass Interference, 20 yards, enforced at SF 21 – No Play

1-G-SF1 (6:16) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.

Drive: 10 plays, 68 yards in 2:40

SAN FRANCISCO 20, KANSAS CITY 17

San Francisco

H.Butker kicks 64 yards from KC 35 to SF 1. R.James Jr. to SF 20 for 19 yards.

1-10-SF20 (6:06) (Shotgun) R.Mostert left tackle to SF 25 for 5 yards (A.Hitchens).

2-5-SF25 (5:26) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to D.Samuel (C.Jones).

3-5-SF25 (5:23) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne [B.Niemann].

4-5-SF25 (5:18) (Punt formation) M.Wishnowsky punts 40 yards to KC 35, Center-K.Nelson, fair catch by M.Hardman.

Kansas City

1-10-KC35 (5:10) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill to KC 40 for 5 yards (K.Williams).

2-5-KC40 (4:48) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 49 for 9 yards (J.Ward).

1-10-KC49 (4:27) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to SF 48 for 3 yards.

2-7-SF48 (3:44) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass deep right to S.Watkins pushed ob at SF 10 for 38 yards (J.Ward).

1-G-SF10 (3:37) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes left end pushed ob at SF 4 for 6 yards (K.Williams).

2-G-SF4 (3:30) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes right tackle to SF 5 for -1 yards (J.Tartt).

3-G-SF5 (2:50) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to Dam.Williams for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN.H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.

Drive: 7 plays, 65 yards in 2:26

KANSAS CITY 24, SAN FRANCISCO 20

San Francisco

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to SF 0. R.James Jr. to SF 15 for 15 yards (B.Pringle).

1-10-SF15 (2:39) (Shotgun) R.Mostert right tackle to SF 32 for 17 yards (K.Fuller).

1-10-SF32 (2:02) (Shotgun) PENALTY on SF-E.Sanders, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at SF 32 – No Play.

1-15-SF27 (2:02) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle pushed ob at SF 35 for 8 yards (K.Fuller).

TWO MINUTE WARNING

2-7-SF35 (1:56) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass short left to K.Bourne ran ob at SF 49 for 14 yards (C.Ward).

1-10-KC49 (1:49) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne (C.Jones).

2-10-KC49 (1:44) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to K.Bourne (K.Fuller).

3-10-KC49 (1:40) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep middle to E.Sanders [T.Suggs].

4-10-KC49 (1:33) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 42 for -9 yards (F.Clark).

Kansas City

1-10-SF42 (1:25) Dam.Williams up the middle to SF 38 for 4 yards.

2-6-SF38 (1:20) Dam.Williams left end for 38 yards, TOUCHDOWN. H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.

Drive: 2 plays, 42 yards in 0:13

KANSAS CITY 31, SAN FRANCISCO 20

San Francisco

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1-10-SF25 (1:12) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left [F.Clark].

2-10-SF25 (1:08) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass deep middle intended for D.Samuel INTERCEPTED by K.Fuller at KC 42. K.Fuller to KC 41 for -1 yards (D.Samuel).

Kansas City

1-10-KC41 (:57) P.Mahomes kneels to KC 36 for -5 yards.

2-15-KC36 (:53) P.Mahomes kneels to KC 33 for -3 yards.

3-18-KC33 (:51) P.Mahomes kneels to KC 26 for -7 yards.

4-25-KC26 (:05) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right.

END GAME

FINAL: KANSAS CITY 31, SAN FRANCISCO 20

