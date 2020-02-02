Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Super Bowl Play-by-Play

February 2, 2020 7:17 pm
 
3 min read
      

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — (AP) — Play-by-play of the 2020 Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs:

FIRST QUARTER

San Francisco won coin toss, elected to kick off.

Kansas City

M.Wishnowsky kicks 68 yards from SF 35 to KC -3. M.Hardman to KC 26 for 29 yards (J.Ward; D.Reed Jr.).

1-10-KC 26 (14:54) (Shotgun) Dam.Williams right end to KC 33 for 7 yards (D.Greenlaw).

Advertisement

2-3-KC 33(14:12) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Dam.Williams (N.Bosa).

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

3-3-KC 33 (14:08) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Dam.Williams.

4-3-KC 33 (14:05) (Punt formation) D.Colquitt punts 49 yards to SF 18, Center-J.Winchester. R.James Jr. MUFFS catch, and recovers at SF 18. R.James Jr. to SF 18 for no gain (B.Pringle).

San Francisco

1-10-SF18 (13:55) T.Coleman right end to SF 17 for -1 yards (D.Nnadi).

2-11-SF17 (13:18) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 28 for 11 yards (D.Sorensen).

1-10-SF28 (12:33) (Shotgun) D.Samuel right end pushed ob at KC 40 for 32 yards (T.Mathieu).

1-10-KC40 (11:51) (Shotgun) T.Coleman left end to KC 33 for 7 yards (D.Wilson; C.Ward).

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

2-3-KC33 (11:09) T.Coleman left guard to KC 32 for 1 yard (R.Ragland).

3-2-KC32 (10:26) (Shotgun) D.Samuel scrambles left guard to KC 25 for 7 yards (A.Hitchens).

1-10-KC25 (9:38) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to R.Mostert to KC 23 for 2 yards (M.Pennel; T.Suggs).

2-8-KC23 (8:57) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to KC 25 for -2 yards (B.Breeland, A.Hitchens).

3-10-KC25 (8:12) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to J.Wilson. PENALTY on KC-F.Clark, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at KC25 – No Play.

3-5-KC20 (8:07) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to G.Kittle (M.Pennel).

4-5-KC20 (8:02) (Field Goal formation) R.Gould 38 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

Drive: 10 plays, 57 yards in 5:58

SAN FRANCISCO 3, KANSAS CITY 0

Kansas City

M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1-10-KC25 (7:57) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to KC 34 for 9 yards (J.Ward; F.Warner).

2-1-KC34 (7:18) (Shotgun) Dam.Williams left guard to KC 36 for 2 yards (S.Day; D.Buckner).

1-10-KC36 (6:45) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to KC 44 for 8 yards (J.Ward; K.Williams).

2-2-KC44 (6:03) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Dam.Williams. Penalty on KC-E.Fisher, Ineligible Downfield Pass, declined.

3-2-KC44 (5:57) (Shotgun) Dam.Williams left guard to KC 49 for 5 yards (F.Warner).

1-10-KC49 (5:22) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to SF 42 for 9 yards (J.Tartt).

2-1-SF42 (4:47) Dam.Williams right guard to SF 28 for 14 yards (R.Sherman).

1-10-SF28 (4:06) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill pushed ob at SF 25 for 3 yards (F.Warner).

2-7-SF 25 (3:32) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to SF 14 for 11 yards (J.Ward). Penalty on SF-E.Mitchell, Defensive Offside, declined.

1-10-SF14 (3:08) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at SF 15 for -1 yards (D.Buckner).

2-11-SF15 (2:27) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Hill.

3-11-SF15 (2:22) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to SF 3 for 12 yards (J.Ward). FUMBLES (J.Ward), ball out of bounds at SF 5.

4-1-SF5 (1:57) Direct snap to Dam.Williams. Dam.Williams up the middle to SF 1 for 4 yards.

1-G-SF1 (1:14) (Shotgun) D.Thompson left guard to SF 1 for no gain (A.Armstead).

2-G-SF1 (:35) C.Erving reported in as eligible. P.Mahomes right end for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.

Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards in 7:26

KANSAS CITY 7, SAN FRANCISCO 3

San Francisco

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1-10-SF-25 (:31) J.Garoppolo pass deep right to E.Sanders to SF 43 for 18 yards (B.Breeland).

END QUARTER

KANSAS CITY 7, SAN FRANCISCO 3

MORE

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy