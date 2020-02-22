Listen Live Sports

Sutherlin leads New Hampshire over Albany (NY) 68-56

February 22, 2020 11:03 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sean Sutherlin tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead New Hampshire to a 68-56 win over Albany on Saturday night.

Marque Maultsby had 11 points for New Hampshire (13-13, 6-7 America East Conference). Mark Carbone added 11 points.

Ahmad Clark had 24 points for the Great Danes (14-14, 7-6). Romani Hansen added 11 points and seven rebounds. Cameron Healy had six rebounds.

The Wildcats evened the season series against the Great Danes with the win. Albany defeated New Hampshire 76-73 on Jan. 15. New Hampshire faces Maine on the road on Wednesday. Albany matches up against UMass Lowell on the road on Wednesday.

