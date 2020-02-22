Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Swain leads Yale over Columbia 83-65

February 22, 2020 10:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Azar Swain had 29 points as Yale beat Columbia 83-65 on Saturday night. Paul Atkinson added 20 points for the Bulldogs.

Matthue Cotton had eight rebounds for Yale (20-6, 8-2 Ivy League). Jordan Bruner added eight rebounds.

Mike Smith had 37 points for the Lions (6-20, 1-9), who have now lost nine games in a row.

Jack Forrest, whose 10 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Lions, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

Advertisement

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Yale defeated Columbia 93-62 on Jan. 31. Yale takes on Penn at home on Friday. Columbia matches up against Harvard at home on Friday.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms