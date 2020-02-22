Swain leads Yale over Columbia 83-65

NEW YORK (AP) — Azar Swain had 29 points as Yale beat Columbia 83-65 on Saturday night. Paul Atkinson added 20 points for the Bulldogs.

Matthue Cotton had eight rebounds for Yale (20-6, 8-2 Ivy League). Jordan Bruner added eight rebounds.

Mike Smith had 37 points for the Lions (6-20, 1-9), who have now lost nine games in a row.

Jack Forrest, whose 10 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Lions, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Yale defeated Columbia 93-62 on Jan. 31. Yale takes on Penn at home on Friday. Columbia matches up against Harvard at home on Friday.

