Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Duplantis of Sweden sets world pole vault record again

February 15, 2020 4:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Armand Duplantis set the world pole vault record on Saturday for the second time in eight days.

The American-born Swede eclipsed his own mark by a centimeter when he vaulted 6.18 meters (20′ 3 1/4”) at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix.

“This was such a great competition,” Duplantis said as he was handed a world record bonus check for $30,000. “There was such great energy the crowd was giving me and I really thrive off that.”

He opened at 5.50 meters and then got over 5.75 on his second try. Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks led at that point, but exited the competition at 5.84.

Advertisement

Duplantis sailed over with his first attempt at 5.84. With no one else left in the event, he also flew over at 6.00.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

The 20-year-old vaulter had the bar moved up to 6.18 and one attempt was all he needed.

Duplantis also set the record in Torun, Poland, last Saturday when an effort of 6.17 bettered the 6.16 set by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in Donetsk, Ukraine in February 2014.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States