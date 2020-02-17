Switzerland midfielder Zuber signs new deal at Hoffenheim

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Switzerland midfielder Steven Zuber signed a new contract with Hoffenheim through 2023, the Bundesliga club said Monday.

The deal shows Hoffenheim’s confidence in Zuber after he injured his foot in August and missed nearly the entire first half of the season. He returned last month.

Zuber has been with Hoffenheim since signing from CSKA Moscow in 2014.

“The trust that has been placed in me over the years is an honor for me and makes me all the more delighted to keep playing here,” Zuber said on the club website.

Zuber is a regular starter for Switzerland and played three games at the 2018 World Cup, plus every game of Switzerland’s run to the inaugural Nations League finals. However, Zuber’s recent injury means that he hasn’t played for the national team since June, with this year’s European Championship only four months away.

