Switzerland signs coach Petkovic through 2022 World Cup

February 25, 2020 9:21 am
 
BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic extended his contract on Tuesday through the 2022 World Cup.

Since Petkovic succeeded Ottmar Hitzfeld after the 2014 World Cup, Switzerland has qualified for the final tournament in each competition it entered.

Switzerland will play Italy, Turkey and Wales in Group A at the 2020 European Championship.

The Swiss soccer federation said Petkovic’s deal through December 2022 has termination clauses if the team fails to advance to the next World Cup. European qualifying groups end in November 2021 and the playoffs will be played in March 2022.

The Bosnia-born Petkovic led Switzerland to a No. 4 ranking during qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

In Russia, the Swiss lost to Sweden in the last 16. That followed another last 16 loss at Euro 2016, against Poland.

Switzerland beat top-ranked Belgium 5-2 in advancing to the inaugural final four mini-tournament of the UEFA Nations League last year.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

