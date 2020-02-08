Listen Live Sports

Syfax Jr. leads Morgan St. past Md.-Eastern Shore 61-53

February 8, 2020 7:28 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — David Syfax Jr. had 15 points as Morgan State got past Maryland Eastern Shore 61-53 on Saturday.

Malik Miller had 13 points and six rebounds for Morgan State (13-12, 7-3 Mid-Eastern Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Troy Baxter Jr. added 12 points and three blocks. Lagio Grantsaan had seven rebounds.

Ahmad Frost had 15 points for the Hawks (3-20, 2-6). AJ Cheeseman added 10 points. Da’Shawn Phillip had six rebounds.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. Morgan State defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 56-50 on Jan. 27. Morgan State plays NC Central at home on Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore plays Coppin State on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

