Syracuse 59, Clemson 46

February 20, 2020 8:23 pm
 
CLEMSON (7-20)

Thornton 6-15 0-0 12, Hank 3-3 0-0 6, Cotton 0-1 0-0 0, Spray 3-7 0-0 8, Thomas 3-8 0-0 7, Cherry 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-4 4-4 6, Bennett 1-2 0-0 2, Hayes 1-1 0-0 2, McNeal 0-0 0-0 0, Meertens 1-2 1-2 3, Sticker 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-43 5-6 46

SYRACUSE (15-11)

Strautmane 3-12 0-0 7, Finklea-Guity 5-7 1-2 11, Cooper 4-10 1-3 10, Engstler 1-7 2-2 4, Lewis 5-16 5-7 17, Djaldi-Tabdi 3-5 2-4 8, Hyman 1-9 0-0 2, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-67 11-18 59

Clemson 11 11 17 7 46
Syracuse 24 4 24 7 59

3-Point Goals_Clemson 3-12 (Thornton 0-1, Spray 2-6, Thomas 1-3, Robinson 0-2), Syracuse 4-24 (Strautmane 1-9, Cooper 1-5, Engstler 0-2, Lewis 2-5, Hyman 0-3). Assists_Clemson 13 (Thornton 3), Syracuse 17 (Engstler 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Clemson 34 ( 3-6), Syracuse 38 (Finklea-Guity 5-9). Total Fouls_Clemson 14, Syracuse 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,592.

