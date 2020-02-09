Listen Live Sports

Syracuse 59, No. 5 Louisville 51

February 9, 2020 5:09 pm
 
LOUISVILLE (21-3)

Dunham 1-5 0-0 2, Shook 2-6 1-1 5, Evans 4-17 2-2 13, Jones 6-14 3-7 15, Robinson 2-4 0-0 4, Dixon 0-0 2-2 2, Diop 2-5 0-0 4, Laemmle 2-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-54 8-12 51

SYRACUSE (12-11)

Strautmane 0-3 0-0 0, Finklea-Guity 4-5 0-2 8, Cooper 1-5 0-0 3, Engstler 3-9 0-0 8, Lewis 7-16 7-12 24, Djaldi-Tabdi 2-6 8-10 12, Colome 1-2 0-0 2, Hyman 0-5 2-4 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-51 17-28 59

Louisville 12 8 12 19 51
Syracuse 15 15 11 18 59

3-Point Goals_Louisville 5-17 (Shook 0-3, Evans 3-7, Jones 0-2, Diop 0-2, Laemmle 2-3), Syracuse 6-18 (Strautmane 0-3, Cooper 1-3, Engstler 2-4, Lewis 3-7, Hyman 0-1). Assists_Louisville 9 (Jones 3), Syracuse 11 (Engstler 6). Fouled Out_Louisville Jones, Robinson. Rebounds_Louisville 37 (Team 4-6), Syracuse 40 (Team 4-8). Total Fouls_Louisville 25, Syracuse 14. Technical Fouls_Louisville TEAM 1. A_2,894.

