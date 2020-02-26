Listen Live Sports

Syracuse 72, Pittsburgh 49

SYRACUSE (16-12)

Dolezaj 3-11 0-0 6, Hughes 8-15 7-8 25, Sidibe 5-6 3-6 13, Boeheim 0-3 0-0 0, Girard 5-10 2-2 16, Guerrier 2-3 0-3 4, Goodine 2-6 0-0 5, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Belbey 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Giancola 0-0 0-0 0, LaValle 0-0 0-0 0, Paul 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-56 12-19 72.

PITTSBURGH (15-14)

George 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 1-4 2-2 4, McGowens 3-6 0-0 8, Starzynski 1-6 0-0 3, Toney 3-8 1-3 8, Champagnie 4-11 5-5 13, Johnson 1-6 2-2 5, Brown 1-2 1-2 3, Coulibaly 1-3 0-0 2, Murphy 1-4 0-0 3, Drumgoole 0-3 0-0 0, Aiken 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-55 11-14 49.

Halftime_Syracuse 37-21. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 8-22 (Girard 4-7, Hughes 2-8, Paul 1-2, Goodine 1-3, Boeheim 0-2), Pittsburgh 6-26 (McGowens 2-5, Johnson 1-3, Murphy 1-3, Toney 1-3, Starzynski 1-6, Marshall 0-1, Drumgoole 0-2, Champagnie 0-3). Rebounds_Syracuse 40 (Sidibe 10), Pittsburgh 31 (Champagnie 17). Assists_Syracuse 16 (Goodine 4), Pittsburgh 10 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Syracuse 13, Pittsburgh 18. A_9,001 (12,508).

