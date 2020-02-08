Listen Live Sports

Syracuse 75, Wake Forest 73

February 8, 2020 10:25 pm
 
WAKE FOREST (10-13)

Oguama 0-1 2-4 2, Sarr 4-10 7-8 15, Childress 2-8 4-4 9, Johnson 4-7 1-1 9, White 3-10 1-2 9, Brown 6-13 2-4 14, Neath 2-3 2-2 7, Mucius 0-4 0-0 0, Massoud 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 23-61 21-27 73.

SYRACUSE (14-9)

Dolezaj 1-7 5-6 7, Hughes 4-11 11-13 20, Sidibe 1-1 0-0 2, Boeheim 9-18 0-1 23, Girard 3-12 0-0 7, Guerrier 3-4 7-8 13, Edwards 0-0 1-2 1, Goodine 1-2 0-0 2, Washington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 24-30 75.

Halftime_Syracuse 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 6-27 (Massoud 2-5, White 2-9, Neath 1-1, Childress 1-5, Mucius 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Brown 0-4), Syracuse 7-21 (Boeheim 5-9, Hughes 1-4, Girard 1-6, Goodine 0-1, Washington 0-1). Fouled Out_Sarr, Dolezaj, Sidibe, Guerrier. Rebounds_Wake Forest 37 (Sarr 9), Syracuse 28 (Hughes 8). Assists_Wake Forest 15 (Neath 5), Syracuse 11 (Dolezaj 4). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 23, Syracuse 20. A_21,824 (35,446).

