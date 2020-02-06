Syracuse 89, Boston College 79

SYRACUSE (11-11)

Strautmane 3-8 0-0 7, Finklea-Guity 5-7 2-2 12, Engstler 4-11 0-1 9, Hyman 7-10 1-1 16, Lewis 7-18 6-8 23, Djaldi-Tabdi 3-5 2-2 8, Fisher 2-4 0-0 4, Alexander 1-5 0-0 3, Colome 1-1 4-4 7, Washington 0-3 0-0 0, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-72 15-18 89

BOSTON COLLEGE (12-10)

Guy 7-12 9-11 23, Soule 5-7 8-12 18, Dickens 5-12 2-2 15, Garraud 6-10 0-0 15, Swartz 1-6 3-4 5, Pineau 0-3 0-0 0, Batts 0-0 1-2 1, Ortlepp 1-6 0-0 2, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-56 23-31 79

Syracuse 22 22 23 22 — 89 Boston College 17 14 27 21 — 79

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 8-25 (Strautmane 1-4, Engstler 1-6, Hyman 1-2, Lewis 3-6, Alexander 1-4, Colome 1-1, Washington 0-2), Boston College 6-23 (Dickens 3-9, Garraud 3-6, Swartz 0-3, Ortlepp 0-5). Assists_Syracuse 15 (Engstler 5), Boston College 12 (Dickens 7). Fouled Out_Syracuse Engstler. Rebounds_Syracuse 39 (Lewis 3-8), Boston College 38 (Soule 4-5). Total Fouls_Syracuse 27, Boston College 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,676.

