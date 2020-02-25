Listen Live Sports

Syracuse looks to extend streak vs Pitt

February 25, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Syracuse (15-12, 8-8) vs. Pittsburgh (15-13, 6-11)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Pittsburgh. Syracuse has won by an average of 10 points in its last six wins over the Panthers. Pittsburgh’s last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2017, an 80-75 win.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Syracuse has relied heavily on its freshmen. Elijah Hughes, Buddy Boeheim, Joseph Girard III and Quincy Guerrier have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Orange points over the team’s last five games.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Hughes has connected on 34.6 percent of the 191 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Syracuse has lost its last three road games, scoring 71 points, while allowing 80.3 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Orange. Pittsburgh has 38 assists on 64 field goals (59.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Syracuse has assists on 34 of 74 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Pittsburgh has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23.6 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all ACC teams. That figure has dropped to 21.9 percent during the team’s four-game losing skid, however.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

