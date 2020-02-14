Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tate has career-high 31 in Northern Kentucky’s 84-70 win

February 14, 2020 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Tate had a career-high 31 points to outduel Marcus Burk and lift Northern Kentucky to an 84-70 win over IUPUI on Friday night.

Burk led the Jaguars with 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting, his fourth game this season of at least 30 points.

Tate was 10-of-14 shooting and made 9 for 11 free throws. He added seven assists and six steals. Trevon Faulkner had 14 points for Northern Kentucky (19-7, 11-3 Horizon League), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Tyler Sharpe added 13 points. Adrian Nelson scored 11 points.

Grant Weatherford had 10 points for the Jaguars (6-21, 2-12). Jaylen Minnett added six assists. Elyjah Goss had 11 rebounds.

Advertisement

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars for the season. Northern Kentucky defeated IUPUI 96-71 on Jan. 12. Northern Kentucky plays Illinois-Chicago at home on Sunday. IUPUI takes on Wright State on the road on Sunday.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created