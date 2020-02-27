Listen Live Sports

Taylor leads Austin Peay over Morehead St. 67-58

February 27, 2020 11:26 pm
 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Austin Peay stretched its home winning streak to 14 games, defeating Morehead State 67-58 on Thursday night.

Jordyn Adams had 15 points and eight rebounds for Austin Peay (20-10, 14-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Eli Abaev added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Tyzhaun Claude had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (13-17, 7-10). James Baker added 12 points. Jordan Walker had 11 points.

Djimon Henson, the Eagles’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 11 points per game, was held to four points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 5).

Austin Peay finishes out the regular season against Murray State on the road on Saturday. Morehead State finishes out the regular season against Eastern Kentucky on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

