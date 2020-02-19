TCU 54, Kansas St. 52

TCU (19-5)

Akomolafe 1-3 0-2 2, Bradley 0-4 0-0 0, Heard 9-22 6-9 25, Ray 4-9 2-3 11, Woods 2-12 3-3 7, Berry 1-2 3-4 5, Hellessey 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 0-4 2-2 2, Obinma 1-1 0-0 2, Crain 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-61 16-23 54

KANSAS ST. (12-12)

Beard 6-10 0-0 13, Williams 3-10 3-4 9, Lee 10-14 2-4 22, Carr 0-8 2-2 2, Harris 2-15 0-0 4, Chapman 0-0 0-0 0, Macke 0-0 0-0 0, Ebert 0-1 0-0 0, Simmons 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 7-10 52

TCU 6 11 23 14 — 54 Kansas St. 12 12 17 11 — 52

3-Point Goals_TCU 2-14 (Bradley 0-1, Heard 1-4, Ray 1-3, Woods 0-4, Berry 0-1, Hellessey 0-1), Kansas St. 1-13 (Beard 1-1, Carr 0-6, Harris 0-4, Simmons 0-2). Assists_TCU 7 (Heard 3), Kansas St. 13 (Williams 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_TCU 42 (Akomolafe 4-7), Kansas St. 42 (Lee 4-17). Total Fouls_TCU 17, Kansas St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,268.

