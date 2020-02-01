Listen Live Sports

TCU 65, Kansas St. 61

February 1, 2020 4:49 pm
 
KANSAS ST. (9-10)

Beard 6-10 3-3 16, Williams 5-14 2-3 12, Lee 4-8 3-4 11, Carr 2-13 0-0 6, Harris 4-14 2-3 11, Chapman 0-0 0-0 0, Macke 1-1 0-2 2, Ebert 0-2 0-0 0, Goodrich 0-5 0-0 0, Simmons 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 23-71 10-15 61

TCU (16-4)

Akomolafe 1-4 0-0 3, Bradley 2-9 0-0 6, Heard 4-18 9-10 18, Ray 3-11 1-2 9, Woods 3-15 3-4 10, Berry 2-8 0-0 4, Hellessey 3-4 0-0 8, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Obinma 2-3 1-2 5, Crain 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 21-74 14-18 65

Kansas St. 11 7 20 23 61
TCU 9 19 17 20 65

3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 5-30 (Beard 1-2, Williams 0-2, Carr 2-13, Harris 1-5, Goodrich 0-4, Simmons 1-4), TCU 9-23 (Akomolafe 1-1, Bradley 2-4, Heard 1-3, Ray 2-6, Woods 1-6, Berry 0-1, Hellessey 2-2). Assists_Kansas St. 13 (Harris 5), TCU 15 (Heard 6). Fouled Out_TCU Woods. Rebounds_Kansas St. 64 (Williams 8-22), TCU 42 (Akomolafe 5-5). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 19, TCU 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,236.

