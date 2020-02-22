TCU 67, No. 17 West Virginia 60, OT

WEST VIRGINIA (19-8)

Matthews 1-6 1-2 3, Tshiebwe 0-2 1-2 1, Haley 2-6 2-2 6, McBride 3-8 0-1 6, Sherman 6-11 2-2 16, Culver 8-14 2-6 18, McNeil 3-9 0-0 6, Osabuohien 0-1 0-0 0, Harler 0-2 0-0 0, McCabe 2-3 0-0 4, Knapper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 8-15 60.

TCU (15-12)

Samuel 7-7 5-6 19, Bane 3-15 0-0 8, Fuller 3-6 0-0 6, Grayer 3-8 2-2 9, Nembhard 6-12 2-2 16, Dennis 1-3 4-6 6, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, LeDee 0-1 0-0 0, Farabello 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-54 13-16 67.

Halftime_West Virginia 31-29. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 2-17 (Sherman 2-5, Matthews 0-1, McBride 0-1, McCabe 0-1, Osabuohien 0-1, Harler 0-2, McNeil 0-6), TCU 6-18 (Nembhard 2-5, Bane 2-7, Farabello 1-1, Grayer 1-3, Dennis 0-1, Smith 0-1). Rebounds_West Virginia 34 (Culver 12), TCU 29 (Samuel 8). Assists_West Virginia 19 (Haley, McBride 4), TCU 15 (Bane 10). Total Fouls_West Virginia 12, TCU 17. A_6,290 (6,800).

