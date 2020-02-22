Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

TCU 67, No. 17 West Virginia 60, OT

February 22, 2020 4:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

WEST VIRGINIA (19-8)

Matthews 1-6 1-2 3, Tshiebwe 0-2 1-2 1, Haley 2-6 2-2 6, McBride 3-8 0-1 6, Sherman 6-11 2-2 16, Culver 8-14 2-6 18, McNeil 3-9 0-0 6, Osabuohien 0-1 0-0 0, Harler 0-2 0-0 0, McCabe 2-3 0-0 4, Knapper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 8-15 60.

TCU (15-12)

Samuel 7-7 5-6 19, Bane 3-15 0-0 8, Fuller 3-6 0-0 6, Grayer 3-8 2-2 9, Nembhard 6-12 2-2 16, Dennis 1-3 4-6 6, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, LeDee 0-1 0-0 0, Farabello 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-54 13-16 67.

Halftime_West Virginia 31-29. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 2-17 (Sherman 2-5, Matthews 0-1, McBride 0-1, McCabe 0-1, Osabuohien 0-1, Harler 0-2, McNeil 0-6), TCU 6-18 (Nembhard 2-5, Bane 2-7, Farabello 1-1, Grayer 1-3, Dennis 0-1, Smith 0-1). Rebounds_West Virginia 34 (Culver 12), TCU 29 (Samuel 8). Assists_West Virginia 19 (Haley, McBride 4), TCU 15 (Bane 10). Total Fouls_West Virginia 12, TCU 17. A_6,290 (6,800).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut