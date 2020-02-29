Listen Live Sports

TCU 75, No. 2 Baylor 72

February 29, 2020 4:19 pm
 
BAYLOR (25-3)

Gillespie 7-9 4-8 18, Butler 8-21 1-3 18, Mitchell 2-8 3-4 7, Teague 3-10 5-5 13, Vital 1-1 1-2 3, Bandoo 3-8 0-0 7, Mayer 3-6 0-0 6, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 14-22 72.

TCU (16-13)

Samuel 2-3 2-7 6, Bane 9-18 0-0 23, Dennis 2-6 0-2 5, Fuller 7-12 6-7 21, Grayer 3-6 5-8 13, Smith 0-1 3-4 3, LeDee 0-1 4-4 4, Aschieris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 20-32 75.

Halftime_Baylor 28-21. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 4-17 (Teague 2-4, Bandoo 1-3, Butler 1-5, Mitchell 0-2, Mayer 0-3), TCU 9-20 (Bane 5-8, Grayer 2-5, Dennis 1-3, Fuller 1-3, Smith 0-1). Fouled Out_Vital. Rebounds_Baylor 35 (Gillespie 17), TCU 32 (Grayer 9). Assists_Baylor 12 (Mitchell 4), TCU 14 (Dennis 5). Total Fouls_Baylor 23, TCU 18. A_6,549 (6,800).

