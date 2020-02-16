TCU 82, Iowa St. 72

IOWA ST. (15-9)

Scott 7-13 1-2 16, Camber 6-12 1-1 18, Espenmiller-McGraw 3-10 0-0 8, Joens 4-10 1-2 12, Johnson 2-6 0-0 6, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Nezerwa 0-2 3-4 3, Thurmon 4-9 0-0 9, Wise 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-64 6-9 72

TCU (18-5)

Akomolafe 6-7 0-1 12, Bradley 4-8 0-0 12, Heard 6-17 9-9 23, Ray 6-13 0-0 12, Woods 6-13 3-5 17, Berry 2-6 0-0 4, Hellessey 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Obinma 0-1 0-0 0, Payne 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-69 12-15 82

Iowa St. 17 12 23 20 — 72 TCU 16 20 21 25 — 82

3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 14-36 (Scott 1-5, Camber 5-11, Espenmiller-McGraw 2-6, Joens 3-5, Johnson 2-6, Thurmon 1-2, Wise 0-1), TCU 8-25 (Bradley 4-7, Heard 2-4, Ray 0-5, Woods 2-4, Berry 0-4, Hellessey 0-1). Assists_Iowa St. 22 (Joens 6), TCU 20 (Heard 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa St. 37 (Joens 5-13), TCU 39 (Akomolafe 5-8). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 13, TCU 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,116.

