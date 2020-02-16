Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

TCU 82, Iowa St. 72

February 16, 2020 4:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

IOWA ST. (15-9)

Scott 7-13 1-2 16, Camber 6-12 1-1 18, Espenmiller-McGraw 3-10 0-0 8, Joens 4-10 1-2 12, Johnson 2-6 0-0 6, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Nezerwa 0-2 3-4 3, Thurmon 4-9 0-0 9, Wise 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-64 6-9 72

TCU (18-5)

Akomolafe 6-7 0-1 12, Bradley 4-8 0-0 12, Heard 6-17 9-9 23, Ray 6-13 0-0 12, Woods 6-13 3-5 17, Berry 2-6 0-0 4, Hellessey 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Obinma 0-1 0-0 0, Payne 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-69 12-15 82

Iowa St. 17 12 23 20 72
TCU 16 20 21 25 82

3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 14-36 (Scott 1-5, Camber 5-11, Espenmiller-McGraw 2-6, Joens 3-5, Johnson 2-6, Thurmon 1-2, Wise 0-1), TCU 8-25 (Bradley 4-7, Heard 2-4, Ray 0-5, Woods 2-4, Berry 0-4, Hellessey 0-1). Assists_Iowa St. 22 (Joens 6), TCU 20 (Heard 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa St. 37 (Joens 5-13), TCU 39 (Akomolafe 5-8). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 13, TCU 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,116.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins