Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Teague scores 24 in Ball State’s wire-to-wire 65-54 win

February 1, 2020 3:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tahjai Teague scored 24 points as Ball State led from start-to-finish, topping Ohio 65-54 on Saturday.

Teague hit 10 of 13 shots and added eight rebounds with a steal and a blocked shot. Jarron Coleman had 10 points and nine rebounds for Ball State (12-9, 5-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Kyle Mallers also added 10 points.

Ben Vander Plas had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bobcats (10-12, 2-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Lunden McDay added 11 points.

Ball State matches up against Kent State on the road on Tuesday. Ohio plays Miami (Ohio) at home next Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax