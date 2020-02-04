Listen Live Sports

Teague’s double-double sends Ball St. past Kent St.

February 4, 2020 11:21 pm
 
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Tahjai Teague scored 12 points with 17 rebounds and Ball State beat Kent State 62-54 on Tuesday night.

Teague finished a rebound shy of matching his career high.

The Golden Flashes raced to 17-5 lead in the first 81/2 minutes before Ball State proceeded to outscore them 30-11 the rest of the half. The Cardinals led 35-28 at halftime and never trailed after the break.

Kyle Mallers had 16 points for Ball St. (13-9, 6-3 Mid-American Conference). Jarron Coleman added 11 points and Brachen Hazen collected had 10 rebounds.

Kent State totaled 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Philip Whittington had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Flashes (16-7, 6-4) and Anthony Roberts and Danny Pippen each scored 12.

Ball St. matches up against Western Michigan on the road on Saturday. Kent State plays Northern Illinois on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

