Temple 97, SMU 90, OT

SMU (16-6)

Jasey 2-7 0-2 4, Mike 5-11 0-0 13, Bandoumel 3-8 0-0 8, Davis 8-13 4-5 23, Jolly 2-12 7-7 13, White 3-5 1-3 10, Hunt 5-9 1-1 11, Ray 2-2 4-4 8, Chargois 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 17-22 90.

TEMPLE (12-11)

Forrester 5-7 1-4 11, Hamilton 1-1 0-0 2, A.Moore 4-8 2-2 14, N.Pierre-Louis 1-3 3-4 5, Rose 9-20 6-8 25, Scott 8-11 5-5 22, J.Pierre-Louis 3-4 0-4 9, D.Moore 4-4 1-2 9, Parks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-59 18-29 97.

Halftime_SMU 48-31. 3-Point Goals_SMU 13-30 (Davis 3-4, White 3-4, Mike 3-6, Bandoumel 2-6, Jolly 2-8, Hunt 0-2), Temple 9-20 (A.Moore 4-7, J.Pierre-Louis 3-4, Rose 1-4, Scott 1-4, N.Pierre-Louis 0-1). Fouled Out_Davis, Hunt. Rebounds_SMU 34 (Mike 7), Temple 27 (Rose 8). Assists_SMU 21 (Davis 10), Temple 24 (N.Pierre-Louis, Scott 6). Total Fouls_SMU 24, Temple 20. A_7,615 (10,206).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.