Tennessee 63, Florida 58

February 29, 2020 4:14 pm
 
FLORIDA (18-11)

Blackshear 7-10 5-5 20, K.Johnson 2-6 1-2 6, Lewis 2-4 0-0 4, Locke 5-9 2-2 15, Nembhard 1-5 0-2 2, Mann 4-9 0-0 9, Jitoboh 1-2 0-0 2, Glover 0-1 0-1 0, Payne 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 8-12 58.

TENNESSEE (16-13)

Fulkerson 10-15 1-4 22, Bowden 4-11 0-0 10, James 4-8 2-4 12, Vescovi 3-5 4-5 11, Pons 4-7 0-0 8, Gaines 0-1 0-0 0, J.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Plavsic 0-0 0-0 0, Nkamhoua 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 7-13 63.

Halftime_Tennessee 32-17. 3-Point Goals_Florida 6-16 (Locke 3-6, Blackshear 1-2, K.Johnson 1-3, Mann 1-3, Glover 0-1, Nembhard 0-1), Tennessee 6-14 (James 2-4, Bowden 2-6, Fulkerson 1-1, Vescovi 1-2, J.Johnson 0-1). Rebounds_Florida 24 (Blackshear 9), Tennessee 24 (James 8). Assists_Florida 12 (Nembhard 7), Tennessee 16 (James 6). Total Fouls_Florida 18, Tennessee 15. A_19,743 (21,678).

