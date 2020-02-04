Listen Live Sports

Tennessee 69, Alabama 68

TENNESSEE (13-9)

Fulkerson 8-9 6-8 22, Plavsic 1-5 1-2 3, Bowden 5-17 10-11 20, Vescovi 2-15 3-4 8, Pons 5-8 3-7 14, J.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Gaines 0-3 0-0 0, Pember 1-4 0-0 2, Nkamhoua 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 23-32 69.

ALABAMA (12-10)

Davis 4-4 0-0 8, Reese 3-10 0-0 8, Lewis 8-15 0-0 19, Petty 3-8 1-2 8, Shackelford 4-8 2-4 12, Bolden 1-8 2-2 5, Forbes 2-3 0-0 6, Smith 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 5-8 68.

Halftime_Alabama 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee 2-18 (Pons 1-2, Vescovi 1-5, Gaines 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1, Pember 0-3, Bowden 0-6), Alabama 11-27 (Lewis 3-5, Forbes 2-2, Shackelford 2-3, Reese 2-8, Petty 1-4, Bolden 1-5). Fouled Out_Davis, Reese, Smith. Rebounds_Tennessee 40 (Pons 14), Alabama 30 (Petty 11). Assists_Tennessee 8 (Vescovi 5), Alabama 14 (Petty 7). Total Fouls_Tennessee 14, Alabama 26. A_9,651 (15,383).

