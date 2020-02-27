Tennessee 77, Mississippi 66

MISSISSIPPI (7-21)

Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Kitchens 1-1 0-0 2, Alexander 3-14 4-4 12, Reid 8-17 3-4 21, Smith 3-10 1-2 9, Cage 8-16 0-0 22, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 8-10 66

TENNESSEE (19-9)

Brown 1-7 0-0 2, Burrell 5-12 2-2 14, Davis 6-13 6-7 19, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Massengill 0-3 0-0 0, McCoy 2-3 2-2 6, Key 6-9 5-6 17, Kushkituah 3-4 1-2 7, Horston 3-8 0-0 6, Rennie 2-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-65 16-19 77

Mississippi 9 19 22 16 — 66 Tennessee 20 17 28 12 — 77

3-Point Goals_Mississippi 12-32 (Alexander 2-9, Reid 2-4, Smith 2-5, Cage 6-12, Lewis 0-2), Tennessee 5-18 (Brown 0-4, Burrell 2-4, Davis 1-2, Massengill 0-3, Horston 0-2, Rennie 2-3). Assists_Mississippi 13 (Reid 4), Tennessee 21 (Horston 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mississippi 27 (Banks 2-4), Tennessee 45 (Key 5-7). Total Fouls_Mississippi 15, Tennessee 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,255.

