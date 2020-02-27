Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tennessee 77, Mississippi 66

February 27, 2020 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

MISSISSIPPI (7-21)

Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Kitchens 1-1 0-0 2, Alexander 3-14 4-4 12, Reid 8-17 3-4 21, Smith 3-10 1-2 9, Cage 8-16 0-0 22, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 8-10 66

TENNESSEE (19-9)

Brown 1-7 0-0 2, Burrell 5-12 2-2 14, Davis 6-13 6-7 19, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Massengill 0-3 0-0 0, McCoy 2-3 2-2 6, Key 6-9 5-6 17, Kushkituah 3-4 1-2 7, Horston 3-8 0-0 6, Rennie 2-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-65 16-19 77

Mississippi 9 19 22 16 66
Tennessee 20 17 28 12 77

3-Point Goals_Mississippi 12-32 (Alexander 2-9, Reid 2-4, Smith 2-5, Cage 6-12, Lewis 0-2), Tennessee 5-18 (Brown 0-4, Burrell 2-4, Davis 1-2, Massengill 0-3, Horston 0-2, Rennie 2-3). Assists_Mississippi 13 (Reid 4), Tennessee 21 (Horston 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mississippi 27 (Banks 2-4), Tennessee 45 (Key 5-7). Total Fouls_Mississippi 15, Tennessee 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,255.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter