Tennessee St. 65, Jacksonville St. 55

February 28, 2020 12:58 am
 
JACKSONVILLE ST. (12-18)

Cross 6-12 0-0 12, Cook 2-6 0-0 4, Harden 3-11 1-3 9, Hudson 2-6 0-0 4, Henry 4-12 7-8 15, Ware 2-5 3-4 7, Zeliznak 0-1 2-4 2, St. Hilaire 1-6 0-0 2, Roub 0-2 0-0 0, Perdue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 13-19 55.

TENNESSEE ST. (17-13)

Johnson 6-8 5-5 17, Freeman 3-4 0-0 6, Harris 5-9 0-0 13, Littlejohn 3-8 2-2 10, Marshall 3-6 0-0 9, Egbuta 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 1-1 1-2 3, Kone 0-0 3-4 3, Malone 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-39 11-13 65.

Halftime_Tennessee St. 30-13. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville St. 2-16 (Harden 2-7, Roub 0-1, Cook 0-2, Henry 0-2, Hudson 0-2, Ware 0-2), Tennessee St. 8-19 (Harris 3-6, Marshall 3-6, Littlejohn 2-7). Rebounds_Jacksonville St. 26 (Henry 7), Tennessee St. 29 (Harris 7). Assists_Jacksonville St. 5 (Cook, St. Hilaire 2), Tennessee St. 15 (Littlejohn 5). Total Fouls_Jacksonville St. 12, Tennessee St. 16. A_4,004 (10,500).

