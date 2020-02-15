Listen Live Sports

Tennessee State cruises past rival Tennessee Tech, 70-55

February 15, 2020 11:34 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Littlejohn scored 17 points and Tennessee State cruised to a 70-55 win over in-state rival Tennessee Tech on Saturday night.

Tennessee State evened the all-time series at 35-35 with the win.

Jylan Washington had 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Tennessee State (16-11, 8-6 Ohio Valley). Wesley Harris added 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Shakem Johnson contributed 11 points and five assists.

Jr. Clay scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Tennessee Tech (7-20, 4-10). Tujautae Williams added 10 points.

The Tigers swept the regular season series with the Golden Eagles after earning a 72-67 victory in Cookeville February 1.

Tennessee State plays at Eastern Kentucky Thursday. Tennessee Tech returns home to host UT Martin on Thursday.

