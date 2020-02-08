Tennessee Tech 62, SE Missouri 60

TENNESSEE TECH (6-19)

Williams 1-3 3-4 5, Wilkinson 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 3-8 0-0 8, Clay 4-11 2-4 11, Davidson 2-5 2-2 8, Sylla 0-0 1-2 1, Vick 2-5 2-2 7, Golday 6-9 0-0 13, Crosland 1-1 0-0 3, Quest 1-2 2-2 4, Sherfield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 12-16 62.

SE MISSOURI (5-20)

Gable 1-6 2-2 4, Tolbert 5-10 2-4 12, Caldwell 2-6 2-2 6, Hogan 2-6 0-0 5, Love 0-1 1-2 1, Russell 8-11 1-2 21, Nicholas 2-3 0-0 5, Wilson 1-2 0-2 2, Kao 0-3 0-0 0, Agnew 1-3 0-0 2, Morrison 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 8-14 60.

Halftime_Tennessee Tech 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee Tech 8-18 (Davidson 2-2, Allen 2-6, Crosland 1-1, Golday 1-2, Clay 1-3, Vick 1-3, Sherfield 0-1), SE Missouri 6-15 (Russell 4-4, Nicholas 1-1, Hogan 1-3, Caldwell 0-1, Kao 0-1, Morrison 0-1, Gable 0-4). Rebounds_Tennessee Tech 29 (Sylla 7), SE Missouri 27 (Tolbert 8). Assists_Tennessee Tech 11 (Davidson 4), SE Missouri 14 (Caldwell 6). Total Fouls_Tennessee Tech 19, SE Missouri 18. A_1,486 (6,972).

