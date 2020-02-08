Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tennessee Tech 62, SE Missouri 60

February 8, 2020 7:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

TENNESSEE TECH (6-19)

Williams 1-3 3-4 5, Wilkinson 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 3-8 0-0 8, Clay 4-11 2-4 11, Davidson 2-5 2-2 8, Sylla 0-0 1-2 1, Vick 2-5 2-2 7, Golday 6-9 0-0 13, Crosland 1-1 0-0 3, Quest 1-2 2-2 4, Sherfield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 12-16 62.

SE MISSOURI (5-20)

Gable 1-6 2-2 4, Tolbert 5-10 2-4 12, Caldwell 2-6 2-2 6, Hogan 2-6 0-0 5, Love 0-1 1-2 1, Russell 8-11 1-2 21, Nicholas 2-3 0-0 5, Wilson 1-2 0-2 2, Kao 0-3 0-0 0, Agnew 1-3 0-0 2, Morrison 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 8-14 60.

Halftime_Tennessee Tech 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee Tech 8-18 (Davidson 2-2, Allen 2-6, Crosland 1-1, Golday 1-2, Clay 1-3, Vick 1-3, Sherfield 0-1), SE Missouri 6-15 (Russell 4-4, Nicholas 1-1, Hogan 1-3, Caldwell 0-1, Kao 0-1, Morrison 0-1, Gable 0-4). Rebounds_Tennessee Tech 29 (Sylla 7), SE Missouri 27 (Tolbert 8). Assists_Tennessee Tech 11 (Davidson 4), SE Missouri 14 (Caldwell 6). Total Fouls_Tennessee Tech 19, SE Missouri 18. A_1,486 (6,972).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin