Tennessee Tech 71, SE Missouri 62

February 22, 2020 8:09 pm
 
SE MISSOURI (7-22)

Tolbert 1-3 3-6 5, Wilson 5-10 6-6 16, Caldwell 3-15 2-2 9, Hogan 6-13 0-0 15, Russell 1-7 2-2 4, Gable 5-8 0-0 13, Nicholas 0-2 0-0 0, Love 0-1 0-0 0, Agnew 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 13-16 62.

TENNESSEE TECH (9-20)

Kuimi 0-1 1-2 1, Allen 4-7 0-0 10, Crosland 2-3 0-0 6, Davidson 3-9 6-7 14, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Clay 4-7 3-3 12, Sylla 5-6 0-0 10, Williams 6-8 0-0 12, Vick 2-7 0-0 6, Golday 0-1 0-0 0, Quest 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Wilkinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 10-12 71.

Halftime_Tennessee Tech 35-31. 3-Point Goals_SE Missouri 7-24 (Gable 3-5, Hogan 3-6, Caldwell 1-7, Nicholas 0-1, Russell 0-5), Tennessee Tech 9-22 (Crosland 2-3, Davidson 2-4, Allen 2-5, Vick 2-6, Clay 1-2, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_SE Missouri 31 (Wilson 12), Tennessee Tech 28 (Sylla, Williams 6). Assists_SE Missouri 14 (Caldwell 4), Tennessee Tech 16 (Clay 7). Total Fouls_SE Missouri 13, Tennessee Tech 11. A_1,847 (9,280).

The Associated Press

