Tennessee Tech 78, UT Martin 65

UT MARTIN (8-18)

Thomas 6-9 5-6 19, Rustin 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Hawthorne 5-15 2-2 13, Sertovic 1-5 1-1 4, Dove 8-15 1-2 17, Polla 5-6 0-0 10, Pierce 0-1 0-0 0, Aguiar 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-56 9-11 65.

TENNESSEE TECH (8-20)

Kuimi 1-3 0-0 2, Tu.Williams 4-5 2-3 11, Allen 4-12 0-0 9, Clay 3-11 7-8 14, Davidson 3-7 3-4 10, Vick 2-8 0-0 6, Sylla 3-4 3-5 9, Crosland 5-11 0-0 15, Wilkinson 1-1 0-0 2, Golday 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 15-20 78.

Halftime_Tennessee Tech 31-22. 3-Point Goals_UT Martin 4-16 (Thomas 2-3, Hawthorne 1-4, Sertovic 1-5, Harris 0-1, Dove 0-3), Tennessee Tech 11-36 (Crosland 5-11, Vick 2-7, Tu.Williams 1-1, Davidson 1-2, Clay 1-7, Allen 1-8). Rebounds_UT Martin 29 (Dove 12), Tennessee Tech 32 (Sylla 9). Assists_UT Martin 17 (Thomas 7), Tennessee Tech 20 (Clay 7). Total Fouls_UT Martin 19, Tennessee Tech 10. A_1,685 (9,280).

