Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tennessee Tech 78, UT Martin 65

February 20, 2020 11:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

UT MARTIN (8-18)

Thomas 6-9 5-6 19, Rustin 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Hawthorne 5-15 2-2 13, Sertovic 1-5 1-1 4, Dove 8-15 1-2 17, Polla 5-6 0-0 10, Pierce 0-1 0-0 0, Aguiar 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-56 9-11 65.

TENNESSEE TECH (8-20)

Kuimi 1-3 0-0 2, Tu.Williams 4-5 2-3 11, Allen 4-12 0-0 9, Clay 3-11 7-8 14, Davidson 3-7 3-4 10, Vick 2-8 0-0 6, Sylla 3-4 3-5 9, Crosland 5-11 0-0 15, Wilkinson 1-1 0-0 2, Golday 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 15-20 78.

Halftime_Tennessee Tech 31-22. 3-Point Goals_UT Martin 4-16 (Thomas 2-3, Hawthorne 1-4, Sertovic 1-5, Harris 0-1, Dove 0-3), Tennessee Tech 11-36 (Crosland 5-11, Vick 2-7, Tu.Williams 1-1, Davidson 1-2, Clay 1-7, Allen 1-8). Rebounds_UT Martin 29 (Dove 12), Tennessee Tech 32 (Sylla 9). Assists_UT Martin 17 (Thomas 7), Tennessee Tech 20 (Clay 7). Total Fouls_UT Martin 19, Tennessee Tech 10. A_1,685 (9,280).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up