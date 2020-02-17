Texas 50, West Virginia 44

WEST VIRGINIA (15-9)

Niblack 7-18 2-2 16, Ejiofor 1-3 0-0 2, Martin 4-13 0-0 8, Rudd 0-4 2-4 2, Smith 2-7 0-1 4, Martinez 2-6 0-0 4, Norris 0-0 0-0 0, Deans 4-10 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-61 4-7 44

TEXAS (16-9)

Holmes 4-15 0-0 8, Collier 3-9 4-6 11, Sutton 5-8 0-0 10, Taylor 1-8 0-0 2, Underwood 1-2 0-0 3, Allen-Taylor 1-4 0-0 2, Higgs 3-5 0-0 6, Palmer 0-0 0-0 0, Warren 2-4 4-4 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-55 8-10 50

West Virginia 10 8 13 13 — 44 Texas 21 4 17 8 — 50

3-Point Goals_West Virginia 0-15 (Martin 0-6, Rudd 0-3, Smith 0-3, Martinez 0-1, Deans 0-2), Texas 2-8 (Holmes 0-1, Collier 1-2, Sutton 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Underwood 1-2, Warren 0-1). Assists_West Virginia 5 (Rudd 3), Texas 9 (Holmes 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_West Virginia 37 (Niblack 4-7), Texas 39 (Collier 4-15). Total Fouls_West Virginia 17, Texas 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,838.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.