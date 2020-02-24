Texas 67, No. 20 West Virginia 57

WEST VIRGINIA (19-9)

Matthews 1-5 0-0 2, Tshiebwe 5-8 4-5 14, Haley 4-7 1-2 9, McCabe 0-3 0-1 0, Sherman 0-2 0-0 0, Culver 5-8 2-8 12, McNeil 4-5 2-3 13, Osabuohien 0-4 1-2 1, McBride 1-4 0-0 2, Harler 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 22-50 10-21 57.

TEXAS (17-11)

Hamm 1-2 0-0 2, K.Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Coleman 2-5 8-9 13, A.Jones 7-13 3-4 22, Ramey 9-14 0-1 21, Baker 1-2 1-2 3, Cunningham 0-2 2-4 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-42 14-20 67.

Halftime_Texas 34-28. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 3-11 (McNeil 3-3, Osabuohien 0-1, Sherman 0-1, Matthews 0-2, McBride 0-2, McCabe 0-2), Texas 9-22 (A.Jones 5-9, Ramey 3-5, Coleman 1-3, Baker 0-1, K.Jones 0-1, Williams 0-1, Cunningham 0-2). Fouled Out_Hamm. Rebounds_West Virginia 27 (Tshiebwe, Culver 6), Texas 28 (K.Jones 6). Assists_West Virginia 11 (Haley, Culver 3), Texas 9 (Ramey 4). Total Fouls_West Virginia 21, Texas 23. A_8,333 (16,540).

