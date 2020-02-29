Texas 68, No. 22 Texas Tech 58

TEXAS (18-11)

Hamm 4-6 1-2 9, K.Jones 1-2 1-2 4, Coleman 2-8 2-2 6, A.Jones 8-14 3-4 22, Ramey 4-9 2-2 12, Cunningham 3-3 0-0 8, Williams 1-2 1-2 4, Baker 1-2 0-0 3, Hepa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 10-14 68.

TEXAS TECH (18-11)

Holyfield 1-2 1-3 3, Edwards 2-11 0-0 5, McCullar 5-6 1-1 12, Moretti 3-9 2-2 11, Ramsey 4-13 4-4 13, Shannon 4-8 1-1 10, Clarke 1-2 2-2 4, Benson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 11-13 58.

Halftime_Texas Tech 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Texas 10-22 (A.Jones 3-8, Cunningham 2-2, Ramey 2-4, Williams 1-1, Baker 1-2, K.Jones 1-2, Coleman 0-3), Texas Tech 7-21 (Moretti 3-7, McCullar 1-2, Shannon 1-2, Edwards 1-5, Ramsey 1-5). Rebounds_Texas 27 (Hamm 6), Texas Tech 22 (Shannon, Clarke 5). Assists_Texas 7 (Hamm 2), Texas Tech 10 (Ramsey 6). Total Fouls_Texas 17, Texas Tech 13.

